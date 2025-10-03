'Shurpanakha, Duryodhana Still Among Us In New Forms': UP CM Yogi Adityanath - VIDEO | ANI

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the villains of the Ramayana and Mahabharata still exist today in new forms, working to divide society. Addressing the Rajtilak of Lord Shri Ram at Mansarovar Ramlila Maidan, he said that the struggle between good and evil continues in every age, and society must remain vigilant.

The CM remarked that those spreading casteism and discrimination were allies of Tadaka and Maricha in earlier births, while those threatening women and traders were disciples of Duryodhana and Dushasana. Vijayadashami, he said, represents the triumph of Shri Ram over Ravana, symbolizing the victory of justice and Dharma.

He underlined that Sanatan Dharma is not just worship but a framework for the welfare of all beings. “Ram lives in every breath of Sanatanis,” he said, recalling that the Ramayana has inspired generations, from its 1990s TV broadcast to its re-telecast during the Covid pandemic.

The CM criticized those who questioned the existence of Ram and Krishna, while highlighting what he termed 11 years of development and heritage coordination under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He said this period has given India global recognition, with infrastructure growth and poverty reduction, and predicted India would soon become the world’s third-largest economy.

The event was attended by MP Ravi Kishan, Mayor Manglesh Srivastava, religious leaders, and local representatives.