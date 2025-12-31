 From Tempo Driver To Airline Founder: Unnao Native Shravan Vishwakarma’s Shankh Air Cleared For January 2026 Take-off
From Tempo Driver To Airline Founder: Unnao Native Shravan Vishwakarma's Shankh Air Cleared For January 2026 Take-off

On December 24, 2025, Shankh Air received its No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, clearing the path for its launch in January 2026. Operating with an initial fleet of three Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline plans to establish primary hubs at Lucknow and the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 12:16 AM IST
The story of Shankh Air is one of the most remarkable entrepreneurial journeys in modern India. Founded by Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, a native of Unnao, the airline represents a radical leap from the streets to the stratosphere. |

Unnao: The story of Shankh Air is one of the most remarkable entrepreneurial journeys in modern India. Founded by Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, a native of Unnao, the airline represents a radical leap from the streets to the stratosphere. Just seven years ago, Vishwakarma was earning a living as a loader and tempo driver in the lanes of Kanpur. Through grit and a series of successful ventures in the steel, cement, and transport sectors, he built the financial foundation to realize a childhood dream, launching Uttar Pradesh's first homegrown scheduled airline.

