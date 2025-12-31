 CBI Arrests CGST Deputy Commissioner And Four Others In Jhansi Over ₹70 Lakh Bribe, Recovers Cash, Gold And Property Papers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCBI Arrests CGST Deputy Commissioner And Four Others In Jhansi Over ₹70 Lakh Bribe, Recovers Cash, Gold And Property Papers

CBI Arrests CGST Deputy Commissioner And Four Others In Jhansi Over ₹70 Lakh Bribe, Recovers Cash, Gold And Property Papers

According to the CBI, the agency received confidential information that the officials had demanded Rs 1.5 crore from the hardware businessman to settle a tax-related matter. A trap was laid on Tuesday, and the Superintendents were allegedly caught red-handed accepting Rs 70 lakh as part of the bribe. Subsequently, all five accused were detained.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five individuals, including a Deputy Commissioner of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department, in Jhansi for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70 lakh. |

Jhansi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five individuals, including a Deputy Commissioner of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department, in Jhansi for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70 lakh. The arrested officials have been identified as Deputy Commissioner Prabha Bhandari, Superintendents Anil Tiwari and Ajay Kumar Sharma, along with lawyer Naresh Kumar Gupta and businessman Raju Mangtani, the owner of a hardware store.

According to the CBI, the agency received confidential information that the officials had demanded Rs 1.5 crore from the hardware businessman to settle a tax-related matter. A trap was laid on Tuesday, and the Superintendents were allegedly caught red-handed accepting Rs 70 lakh as part of the bribe. Subsequently, all five accused were detained.

Read Also
'This Year Was About Speaking Truth To Power, Coming Year Will Be Continuation Of Fight': Congress...
article-image

Following the arrests, the CBI conducted raids at the residential and official premises of the accused on Tuesday and Wednesday. The searches reportedly led to the recovery of Rs 1.70 crore in cash, silver bars, gold jewellery, and several property documents. The Deputy Commissioner, who was reportedly in Delhi at the time of the initial arrests, was summoned to Jhansi. The arrested individuals were medically examined and brought to Lucknow on transit remand for further investigation.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Kashmir Welcomes New Year With Heavy Tourist Rush & Snowy Cheer
VIDEO: Kashmir Welcomes New Year With Heavy Tourist Rush & Snowy Cheer
PM Modi Extends New Year Greetings To INSV Kaundinya Team At Sea
PM Modi Extends New Year Greetings To INSV Kaundinya Team At Sea
Uttar Pradesh Welcomes New Year Amid Festivities & Tight Security
Uttar Pradesh Welcomes New Year Amid Festivities & Tight Security
Lucknow Police Solve Brutal Murder Of 21-Year-Old Almas, Arrest Three Accused Within Hours
Lucknow Police Solve Brutal Murder Of 21-Year-Old Almas, Arrest Three Accused Within Hours
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Kashmir Welcomes New Year With Heavy Tourist Rush & Snowy Cheer

VIDEO: Kashmir Welcomes New Year With Heavy Tourist Rush & Snowy Cheer

PM Modi Extends New Year Greetings To INSV Kaundinya Team At Sea

PM Modi Extends New Year Greetings To INSV Kaundinya Team At Sea

Uttar Pradesh Welcomes New Year Amid Festivities & Tight Security

Uttar Pradesh Welcomes New Year Amid Festivities & Tight Security

Lucknow Police Solve Brutal Murder Of 21-Year-Old Almas, Arrest Three Accused Within Hours

Lucknow Police Solve Brutal Murder Of 21-Year-Old Almas, Arrest Three Accused Within Hours

From Tempo Driver To Airline Founder: Unnao Native Shravan Vishwakarma’s Shankh Air Cleared For...

From Tempo Driver To Airline Founder: Unnao Native Shravan Vishwakarma’s Shankh Air Cleared For...