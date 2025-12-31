 'This Year Was About Speaking Truth To Power, Coming Year Will Be Continuation Of Fight': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
In a post on Facebook, Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the Constitution protects every Indian and it cannot be allowed to be weakened or destroyed.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the past year was "about listening to our people", standing firmly beside them, and speaking truth to power and that the coming year will be a continuation of this fight.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1844PfS7Ck/

"This year was about listening to our people, standing firmly beside them, and speaking truth to power. Every step I took was guided by one belief: the Constitution protects every Indian, we cannot allow it to be weakened or destroyed. The coming year will not just be a continuation of this fight - it will be a renewal of our shared resolve to reclaim our democracy," he said.

Gandhi on Sunday extended greetings to party workers across the country on Congress Foundation Day and vowed to fight for the Constitution.

"Congress is not just a political party; it is the voice of India's soul, which has stood with every weak, every deprived, and every hardworking person. The resolve is to fight even more strongly the battle for truth, courage, and the protection of the Constitution against hatred, injustice, and dictatorship," Rahul Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"We pay homage to that historic legacy, those who made great sacrifices, who won freedom for India, laid the foundation of the Constitution, and strengthened the values of democracy, secularism, social justice, and equality," he added.

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at the Das Tejpal Sanskrit College.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

