Parliament Spends Less Than 30% Time On Legislative Work In 2025

Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha |

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha spent less than 30 per cent of their time this year on legislative business, including discussing and passing bills, a legislative think tank has said.

In its analysis of the performance of Parliament this year, PRS Legislative said the Question Hour functioned for less time than scheduled. While Question Hour in the Lok Sabha takes place from 11 am to noon, it is held from noon to 1 pm in the Upper House.

"Less than 30 per cent of the time was spent on legislative business. This includes the time spent on discussing and passing bills," the analysis said.

In 2025, 31 bills were passed by Parliament. These include a bill that amends regulations for waqf properties in India and a bill to simplify income tax laws.

Online money games and related services were prohibited. The Nuclear energy and insurance sectors were opened.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005 was modified. The employment guarantee under the scheme has been increased to 125 days. The fund sharing between the Centre and the state will be 60:40 (90:10 for North-eastern and hilly states).

Read Also PM Modi Likely To Visit West Bengal On January 18

Forty-two bills have been introduced in Parliament during the 18th Lok Sabha's term. Twenty-six per cent or 11 of these bills were referred to parliamentary committees for detailed scrutiny.

Only one bill has been referred to a department-related standing committee. These also include two bills on simultaneous elections and three on the removal of ministers on detention. Each set is being examined together by joint committees.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)