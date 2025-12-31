 PM Modi Likely To Visit West Bengal On January 18
Talking to the media, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Malda (Uttar) MP Khagen Murmu said that a request of the same has been sent to PMO but Bengal saffron camp is yet to receive any confirmation.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Kolkata: In less than a month Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit again on January 18 to address a public rally at Malda.

Incidentally, on December 20 Modi visited Bengal to address a rally at Taherpur at Nadia but due to bad climate, Modi’s chopper had to return to Kolkata and through audio clip Modi had addressed the gathering.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Debangshu Bhattacharya said, “People of Bengal got aware of who are their well-wishers. The BJP top leaders do not visit this state during calamities or pandemic but become migratory birds ahead of the elections. People know that the lady who wears slippers is there for the common people be it during pandemic or cyclones.”

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court had given conditional nod to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to conduct a public rally at Malda on January 2 and also to actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty to hold a rally at Cooch Behar.

