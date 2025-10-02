Gurugram: 21-Year-Old Delivery Boy Kidnaps, Rapes 8-Year-Old Minor Girl; Booked Under POCSO

21-Year-Old Delivery Boy Booked Under POCSO For Kidnapping, Raping 8-Year-Old In Gurugram |

Gurugram: A delivery boy was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping an 8-year-old girl in Gurugram Sector 93, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, an FIR was registered at Sector 10 police station based on a complaint lodged Wednesday regarding the girl's kidnapping and she was recovered within a few hours.

During investigation it was revealed that the accused, identified as Samad (21), a resident of Sector 83, had lured the girl under the pretext of giving her food and raped her.

Following this, the police added Section 6 of the POCSO Act in the FIR and subsequently nabbed the accused.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he works as a delivery boy for a private company. He lured the girl under the pretext of giving food to her and raped her," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Further probe is underway.

