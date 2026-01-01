'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie REVEALS Reason Behind Opting Out Of Pakistan Coaching Role

Jason Gillespie. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Canberra, January 01: Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie on Thursday broke his silence on social media over his exit from Pakistan's coaching setup. He provided a detailed explanation in response to an online query about why he opted out of the role.

Gillespie, who was appointed head coach of the Pakistan Test team said that his decision was driven by serious issues with communication and management within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which he found unacceptable in his position as head coach.

Replying directly to a user, Gillespie revealed that the PCB had removed the senior assistant coach without informing him beforehand. He said there was "zero communication" from the board about the move, something he felt undermined his authority and role within the team setup.

The former pacer also stated that this was not an isolated incident. He pointed to several other unresolved issues during his tenure, which he said left him feeling "completely humiliated" and ultimately led to his decision to step away from coaching Pakistan.

Earlier, a user asked Gillespie about the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after which he praised the league and said that it is a great competition. Then another user asked him why did he opted out of Pakistan coaching.

Gillespie's full statement:

"I was coaching the Pakistan Test side. The PCB sacked our senior assistant coach with ZERO communication with me about it- as Head Coach I found this situation completely unacceptable. There were a number of other issues which left me completely humiliated."

Gillespie's comments clearly highlight the lack of transparency and poor decision making within the Pakistani cricket. The PCB has not responded to the remarks made by Gillespie till now.