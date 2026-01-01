Funny Scenes! Jack Edwards' Bowling Mishap Sparks Laughter In Big Bash League Clash; VIDEO

Image: BBL/X

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Jack Edwards found himself at the centre of a light-hearted moment during the Big Bash League (BBL) match against the Melbourne Renegades, providing fans with an unexpected dose of humour.

The incident occurred as Edwards was preparing to bowl his delivery. Just as he began his run-up, the ball slipped from his hand, losing grip completely and rolling along the pitch toward the batter instead of being released in a proper bowling action. The unusual moment immediately drew smiles and laughter from players, commentators and spectators alike.

Edwards himself took the mishap in good spirit, smiling as he retrieved the ball, while the batter and on-field officials shared the laugh. Moments like these highlighted the lighter side of the BBL, a tournament known not only for competitive cricket but also for entertaining and memorable on-field moments.

Despite the brief interruption, play resumed smoothly, and Edwards went on with his spell without further issues. The funny incident quickly made its way across social media, with fans sharing clips and praising the league for its blend of quality cricket and enjoyable entertainment.

Women's Big Bash League: Chaos Erupts As Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Clash Ends In Controversial Manner; Video

The Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder clash at Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 28, ended in a highly contentious and bizarre fashion, leaving fans and players stunned. The match, reduced to a five-over contest due to persistent pre-match rain, was called off during Thunder’s chase when just three runs were needed off 13 balls.

Play had already been delayed by rain, and when a light drizzle returned in the third over of Thunder's innings, the umpires removed the players from the field. Broadcasters noted that the drizzle was lighter than at several points earlier in the day when play had continued, adding to the confusion. On-field commentators labelled the “No Result” decision an embarrassment for the game, reflecting the frustration shared by the Thunder camp.

Both teams, sitting sixth and seventh on the points table, were desperate for a win. When the five-over contest began, Thunder captain Phoebe Litchfield chose to chase a modest target set by the Strikers. Adelaide were restricted to 45/2, with Laura Wolvaardt top-scoring with 22 from 13 balls. Tight bowling from Shabnim Ismail and Chamari Athapaththu kept Thunder under pressure, conceding only 11 runs between them.

Thunder’s reply started explosively. Litchfield blazed five fours and a two off Darcie Brown’s second over, exploiting the difficulties of a wet ball to reach 35 runs in just two overs. They were just one hit away from victory when, after 2.5 overs, the umpires halted play and ultimately abandoned the match, leaving the Thunder players and supporters stunned.

The incident has sparked debate over decision-making in rain-affected matches and raised questions about consistency in weather-related match calls.