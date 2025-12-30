Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Ruled Out Of BBL 2025 Due To Injury Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Selection Deadline

Shaheen Afridi | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been sidelined for the rest of BBL 2025 season due to a knee injury. The pacer suffered a knee cartilage injury while fielding in the Heat’s final over win over the Adelaide Strikers. The pacer will now return to Pakistan and undergo rehabilitation for the same.

The Pakistan ODI captain has had his troubles with knee injuries in the past. It is a telling blow to the Men in Green, who are days away from announcing their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The deadline to announce the team is January 7, and Afridi forms a key part of their plans for the tournament.

The Brisbane Heat also contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical staff, and they agreed that it would be best for the pacer to go home for further treatment before the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shaheen told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net) that he will board a plane early on Wednesday (Australia time) to return home, where he will begin his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore later this week.

“My injury is not serious, but I have been informed to return to Lahore, where my rehab will start, and I am confident that after a week of rehab, I will start bowling in the next ten days,” the pacer was quoted www.telecomasia.net.

While not serious, Pakistan could still tread with caution given he is a crucial part of the set up. Afridi was given an NOC to continue playing the Big Bash League and was omitted from the squads for the Sri Lanka series. Playing the league was considered as an ideal prep ahead of the tournament.

However, the injury has altered the situation for Shaheen, and he now faces a race against time to recover before the upcoming World Cup. Pakistan is competing in Group A with India, the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands.

“The BBL was everything I had heard it would be – lots of good, skilful cricket. I have enjoyed the challenge. I will be cheering for the team while recovering from my unexpected injury, and I hope our paths cross again,” Shaheen said in an official statement, shared by Brisbane Heat.