 'Third Party Wanted To Marry My Husband..': Ex-Pak Cricketer's Wife Hints Cheating, Abandonment In Bombshell Statement Amid Divorce
Former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim shared on Sunday that he had filed for divorce and urged everyone to respect their privacy. Following that post, his wife Sania dropped a bombshell alleging involvement of a 'third party' which eventually led to their divorce. She also revealed that Wasim was yet to hold his 5 month old son alleging abandonment and emotional torment.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
Former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim's wife has dropped a bombshell statement after the couple filed for divorce. Wasim, who currently plays in the ILT20, revealed the couple were separating due to 'repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years'. The 36-year-old had married his wife Sannia in August 2019 and have three children together.

Sannia has now hit back with a statement of her own, alleging mistreatment, abandonment and emotional torment. She hinted at cheating, alleging the involvement of a 'third party' who wanted to marry Wasim.

"What ultimately ended this marriage was the involvement of a third party, whose intention was to marry my husband, became the final blow to an already struggling union," she wrote on Instagram.

"Following this, I endured emotional torment, mistreatment, abortion and abandonment while pregnant and vulnerable, choosing patience for the sake of my children and the dignity of my home," she added.

A mother of three, Sannia claimed that her youngest, a five month old son was yet to be picked up by Wasim as their relationship worsened. She later added that for all the allegations made, she had detailed evidence but was 'threatened' not to make them public.

"Also, it is crucial to mention that there is documented evidence available for each and every culprit in this matter but I'm being threatened to not post it publicly. For every individual who attempts to threaten me shall be dealt with by the law," she added in her statement.

