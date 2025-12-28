Pakistani Cricketer Imad Wasim Announces Divorce From Wife Sannia Ashfaq After 6 Years Of Marriage | X

Islamabad, December 28: Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has announced divorce from his wife Sannia Ashfaq on Sunday. Imad Wasim made the announcement on his social media account which is banned in India. He was married to his wife Sannia in August 2019 and after six years of being together he announced the separation.

Imad Wasim's fans were stunned on the public announcement made by the Pakistani cricketer on social media. He said in the post that he has filed for divorce and urged everyone to respect their privacy and also requested them to not share their old photos on social media.

The 36-year-old Pakistani all-rounder shared a post on his Instagram account and said, "After much thought, and due to repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years, I have filed for divorce. I sincerely request everyone to respect our privacy and avoid using or sharing any old couple photos. Please also refrain from referring to her as my spouse going forward."

He further stated, "I request everyone not to engage in or believe any misleading narratives. Any attempt to defame or involve others in this personal matter will be addressed through the proper legal channels if necessary. Regarding the children, I remain their father and will continue to care for them fully and responsibly. Thank you for your understanding and respect."

Earlier, Sannia Ashfaq also shared a post on her social media account saying, "Sometimes the home wrecker succeeds. Karma still keeps records."