'B******d Pole Pe Maar Dega': Imad Wasim Caught Abusing On Stump Mic During Abu Dhabi T10 League; VIDEO Viral

Imad Wasim speaks to the bowler. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim let out some expletive-laden words while speaking to the bowler about field setting in the Abu Dhabi T10 League game between Samp Army and UP Nawabs on Saturday. In a video surfaced on social media, Wasim was heard saying, Tera dimaag kharaab hai, b******d pole pe maar dega'.

The moment occurred when West Indian all-rounder Odean Smith came to bat in the tenth over of the innings, with the Nawabs requring eight runs off the final two deliveries. The bowler in question was Amir Hamza as he had dismissed Najibullah Zadran and Andre Fletcher to raise the victory hopes for their side.

Below is the video of the incident:

Imad Wasim Said : Ben Strokes👀💀😂 pic.twitter.com/5TpzL4PaHx — 𝙼𝚄𝙽𝙴𝙴𝙱 🇵🇸 (@itx_me_muneeb) November 23, 2024

Amir Hamza successfully defends 11 off the final six balls as Samp Army win 3 out of 3 matches:

With 11 required off the final over, Hamza had dismissed Zadran and Fletcher, leaving Smith to get eight runs off the final two deliveries. The 33-year-old Afghan cricketer had conceded four byes in the second-last delivery of the innings, but Smith couldn't score even a run on the final ball.

Samp Army batted first and most of the batters struggled, with the exception of Sharjeel Khan, who belted 37 off 23 deliveries to set up a 101-run chase for the opposition. Hamza also finished as the pick of the bowlers for Samp Army with figures of 2-0-9-2.