 'B******d Pole Pe Maar Dega': Imad Wasim Caught Abusing On Stump Mic During Abu Dhabi T10 League; VIDEO Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'B******d Pole Pe Maar Dega': Imad Wasim Caught Abusing On Stump Mic During Abu Dhabi T10 League; VIDEO Viral

'B******d Pole Pe Maar Dega': Imad Wasim Caught Abusing On Stump Mic During Abu Dhabi T10 League; VIDEO Viral

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim let out some expletive-laden words while speaking to the bowler about field setting in the Abu Dhabi T10 League game between Samp Army and UP Nawabs on Saturday.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Imad Wasim speaks to the bowler. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim let out some expletive-laden words while speaking to the bowler about field setting in the Abu Dhabi T10 League game between Samp Army and UP Nawabs on Saturday. In a video surfaced on social media, Wasim was heard saying, Tera dimaag kharaab hai, b******d pole pe maar dega'.

Read Also
Video: Hazrat Bilal Bowls Massive No-Ball During Abu Dhabi T10 League Match, Faf du Plessis Left In...
article-image

The moment occurred when West Indian all-rounder Odean Smith came to bat in the tenth over of the innings, with the Nawabs requring eight runs off the final two deliveries. The bowler in question was Amir Hamza as he had dismissed Najibullah Zadran and Andre Fletcher to raise the victory hopes for their side.

Below is the video of the incident:

Amir Hamza successfully defends 11 off the final six balls as Samp Army win 3 out of 3 matches:

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Mahayuti's Pratap Sarnaik Registers 4th Straight Win, Triumphs Over Shiv Sena-UBT Rival By Over 1.08 Lakh Votes In Ovala-Majiwada
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Mahayuti's Pratap Sarnaik Registers 4th Straight Win, Triumphs Over Shiv Sena-UBT Rival By Over 1.08 Lakh Votes In Ovala-Majiwada
'Development Wins', Says PM Modi On BJP-Led NDA's Victory In Maharashtra, Praises Jharkhand Poll Results
'Development Wins', Says PM Modi On BJP-Led NDA's Victory In Maharashtra, Praises Jharkhand Poll Results
UP Bypolls 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath's Slogan 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Strikes A Chord As BJP Secures 7 Out Of 9 Seats
UP Bypolls 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath's Slogan 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Strikes A Chord As BJP Secures 7 Out Of 9 Seats
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: CM Eknath Shinde’s Ladki Bahin Scheme, Leadership Drive Maha Yuti To Landslide Victory; VIDEO
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: CM Eknath Shinde’s Ladki Bahin Scheme, Leadership Drive Maha Yuti To Landslide Victory; VIDEO

With 11 required off the final over, Hamza had dismissed Zadran and Fletcher, leaving Smith to get eight runs off the final two deliveries. The 33-year-old Afghan cricketer had conceded four byes in the second-last delivery of the innings, but Smith couldn't score even a run on the final ball.

Samp Army batted first and most of the batters struggled, with the exception of Sharjeel Khan, who belted 37 off 23 deliveries to set up a 101-run chase for the opposition. Hamza also finished as the pick of the bowlers for Samp Army with figures of 2-0-9-2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'B******d Pole Pe Maar Dega': Imad Wasim Caught Abusing On Stump Mic During Abu Dhabi T10 League;...

'B******d Pole Pe Maar Dega': Imad Wasim Caught Abusing On Stump Mic During Abu Dhabi T10 League;...

'Never Had A Good Experience With Them': Krishnappa Gowtham Reveals The Team He Doesn't Wish To Play...

'Never Had A Good Experience With Them': Krishnappa Gowtham Reveals The Team He Doesn't Wish To Play...

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: When & Where To Watch The 2-Day In Saudi Arabia?

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: When & Where To Watch The 2-Day In Saudi Arabia?

Video: Nitish Kumar Reddy's Highest Score In U16 Domestic Level Cricket Stuns Aussie Presenter Mark...

Video: Nitish Kumar Reddy's Highest Score In U16 Domestic Level Cricket Stuns Aussie Presenter Mark...

Rishabh Pant Gifted Scooters To 2 Boys Who Rescued Him After His Horrific Accident; Video

Rishabh Pant Gifted Scooters To 2 Boys Who Rescued Him After His Horrific Accident; Video