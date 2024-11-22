Video: Hazrat Bilal Bowls Massive No-Ball During Abu Dhabi T10 League Match, Faf du Plessis Left In Splits

Faf du Plessis (R). | (Credits: Screengrab)

United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Samp Army cricketer Hazrat Bilal sent down a massive front-foot no-ball during the Abu Dhabi T10 fixture against New York Strikers on Friday in Abu Dhabi. In a video that went viral on social media, New York Strikers players, including Sunil Narine, were spotted laughing at the incident.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of the innings as Bilal came on to bowl his first. After conceding only a run off the first two deliveries, the right-arm medium pacer dismissed Zeeshan Abid and followed it with a massive no-ball, which was well beyond the bowling crease. With free hit allowed due to the no-ball, Donovan Ferreira took full toll of it, hammering the ball for a maximum.

Below is the video of the incident: