 Battle Of Sexes: Nick Kyrgios Wins At A Canter, Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Controversial Tennis Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBattle Of Sexes: Nick Kyrgios Wins At A Canter, Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Controversial Tennis Match

Battle Of Sexes: Nick Kyrgios Wins At A Canter, Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Controversial Tennis Match

Women's World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka suffered a straight sets defeat at the hands of Nick Kyrgios in an exhibition match termed as the latest version of 'Battle of Sexes'. The game, played in Dubai, saw Kyrgios win 6-3, 6-3 with rules biased in favour of Sabalenka to reduce Kyrgios' advantage.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 01:30 AM IST
article-image

Nick Kyrgios sealed a rather comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win over Women's World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Battle of Sexes match in Dubai on Sunday. In front of a packed Coco Cola House, the two tennis stars battled it out in a set of different rules. However, the rule change did not count for much with Kyrgios ambling through to an easy win.

To level the playing field, rules saw points awarded per serve and Sabalenka's side of court reduced by 9%. Kyrgios and Sabalenka seemed relaxed with a few under arm serves and some dancing from the latter in front of a 17,000 strong crowd.

Kyrgios made smart use of the slightly smaller “equaliser” court, breaking his opponent to love in the third game. The next four games all went against serve, before the Australian again held to love to take a 5–3 lead, breaking Sabalenka once more as he wrapped up the opening set.

Sabalenka briefly threatened a comeback in the second set, winning three games in a row to move 3–1 ahead. She even entertained the crowd by dancing to the Macarena during her 60-second timeout. Kyrgios, however, responded emphatically, rattling off five straight games to seal the match on his third match point.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Digital Marketing Entrepreneur Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Forex-Crypto Scam Via Fake Trading App
Mumbai Digital Marketing Entrepreneur Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Forex-Crypto Scam Via Fake Trading App
Battle Of Sexes: Nick Kyrgios Wins At A Canter, Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Controversial Tennis Match
Battle Of Sexes: Nick Kyrgios Wins At A Canter, Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Controversial Tennis Match
Bombay High Court Acquits Teacher Sentenced Under POCSO, Cites Delay In FIR And Lack Of Credible Evidence
Bombay High Court Acquits Teacher Sentenced Under POCSO, Cites Delay In FIR And Lack Of Credible Evidence
Donald Trump Meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy In Florida After Vladimir Putin Call, Signals Push For Ukraine Peace Deal
Donald Trump Meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy In Florida After Vladimir Putin Call, Signals Push For Ukraine Peace Deal

The Australian tennis ace has been wrecked by injuries in the past few years, featuring in only 6 games since 2023. Sabalenka meanwhile has won four Grand Slams and at the top of the WTA Player Rankings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Battle Of Sexes: Nick Kyrgios Wins At A Canter, Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In...

Battle Of Sexes: Nick Kyrgios Wins At A Canter, Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In...

India Women Record Historic 221/2 Against Sri Lanka In 4th T20I As Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma...

India Women Record Historic 221/2 Against Sri Lanka In 4th T20I As Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma...

'Out Of Luck': Shashi Tharoor Takes Dig At Himself As Indian Openers Fall Soon After His Arrival At...

'Out Of Luck': Shashi Tharoor Takes Dig At Himself As Indian Openers Fall Soon After His Arrival At...

PCB Takes Control Of PSL's Most Controversial Team 'Multan Sultans', To Auction After Season 11...

PCB Takes Control Of PSL's Most Controversial Team 'Multan Sultans', To Auction After Season 11...

Sportvot x FPJ: Wyscout Wardogs Clinch HUDL Football League Title After Dramatic Penalty Shootout...

Sportvot x FPJ: Wyscout Wardogs Clinch HUDL Football League Title After Dramatic Penalty Shootout...