VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Players Push Broken Uber SUV While On Way To Stadium For BBL Game Against Sydney Thunder

Perth, December 30: A funny moment from the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2025-26 match went viral on Tuesday, December 30, when several Scorchers players were caught in an unusual situation before the game. A video surfaced on social media in which they were seen pushing an Uber as it broke down while they were on their way to the stadium for the game.

The video went viral and the commentators also confirmed with one of the players involved on live telecast. The incident quickly became a talking point during the Big Bash League clash.

The story came out during the live broadcast, where middle-order batter Laurie Evans shared the incident in a light-hearted way with the commentator.

As per reports from TOI, before reaching the stadium Perth Scorchers players - Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Mahli Beardman and Aaron Hardie found themselves stranded after their Uber car broke down on the way. With no immediate help, the players stepped out of the SUV and were seen pushing the vehicle to get it started. After managing to restart the car, they jumped back into the car and continued with their journey to the ground.

Despite the bizarre incident, the Perth Scorchers were in complete control once the match began. Batting first, they posted a strong total of 202 runs, led by a brilliant unbeaten 99 from Ashton Turner. Turner narrowly missed out on a century despite his brilliant show.

The Scorchers then dominated with the ball, bowling out Sydney Thunder for just 131 runs in 17.3 overs. The convincing win pushed Perth Scorchers up to third place on the points table, behind only the Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes, further strengthening their position in the tournament.