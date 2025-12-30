 VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Players Push Broken Uber SUV While On Way To Stadium For BBL Game Against Sydney Thunder
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Perth Scorchers Players Push Broken Uber SUV While On Way To Stadium For BBL Game Against Sydney Thunder

VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Players Push Broken Uber SUV While On Way To Stadium For BBL Game Against Sydney Thunder

The video went viral and the commentators also confirmed with one of the players involved on live telecast. The incident quickly became a talking point during the Big Bash League clash.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Perth Scorchers Players Push Broken Uber SUV | X | @7Cricket

Perth, December 30: A funny moment from the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2025-26 match went viral on Tuesday, December 30, when several Scorchers players were caught in an unusual situation before the game. A video surfaced on social media in which they were seen pushing an Uber as it broke down while they were on their way to the stadium for the game.

The video went viral and the commentators also confirmed with one of the players involved on live telecast. The incident quickly became a talking point during the Big Bash League clash.

The story came out during the live broadcast, where middle-order batter Laurie Evans shared the incident in a light-hearted way with the commentator.

As per reports from TOI, before reaching the stadium Perth Scorchers players - Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Mahli Beardman and Aaron Hardie found themselves stranded after their Uber car broke down on the way. With no immediate help, the players stepped out of the SUV and were seen pushing the vehicle to get it started. After managing to restart the car, they jumped back into the car and continued with their journey to the ground.

FPJ Shorts
India Overtakes Japan To Become World’s Fourth-Largest Economy
India Overtakes Japan To Become World’s Fourth-Largest Economy
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 30: Munni Revealed As Collector, Vrinda Tells Angad Tulsi Is In Mumbai
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 30: Munni Revealed As Collector, Vrinda Tells Angad Tulsi Is In Mumbai
IND Vs SL 5th T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co End 2025 On A High, Seal 5-0 Whitewash With 15-Run Win In Thiruvananthapuram
IND Vs SL 5th T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co End 2025 On A High, Seal 5-0 Whitewash With 15-Run Win In Thiruvananthapuram
BMC Elections 2026: Kalina Residents Revolt Against Congress Over Rafique Shaikh Ticket
BMC Elections 2026: Kalina Residents Revolt Against Congress Over Rafique Shaikh Ticket

Despite the bizarre incident, the Perth Scorchers were in complete control once the match began. Batting first, they posted a strong total of 202 runs, led by a brilliant unbeaten 99 from Ashton Turner. Turner narrowly missed out on a century despite his brilliant show.

Read Also
Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Ruled Out Of BBL 2025 Due To Injury Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026...
article-image

The Scorchers then dominated with the ball, bowling out Sydney Thunder for just 131 runs in 17.3 overs. The convincing win pushed Perth Scorchers up to third place on the points table, behind only the Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes, further strengthening their position in the tournament.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs SL 5th T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co End 2025 On A High, Seal 5-0 Whitewash With 15-Run Win In...

IND Vs SL 5th T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co End 2025 On A High, Seal 5-0 Whitewash With 15-Run Win In...

VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Players Push Broken Uber SUV While On Way To Stadium For BBL Game Against...

VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Players Push Broken Uber SUV While On Way To Stadium For BBL Game Against...

'Kya Kapde Pehne Hai Bhai': Rohit Sharma Trolled For Wearing Shorts During Temple Visit For...

'Kya Kapde Pehne Hai Bhai': Rohit Sharma Trolled For Wearing Shorts During Temple Visit For...

Giles Shield 2025-26: Rizvi Springfield High School Outplays Anjuman I-Islam Allana English High...

Giles Shield 2025-26: Rizvi Springfield High School Outplays Anjuman I-Islam Allana English High...

Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Ruled Out Of BBL 2025 Due To Injury Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026...

Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Ruled Out Of BBL 2025 Due To Injury Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026...