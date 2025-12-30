 'Kya Kapde Pehne Hai Bhai': Rohit Sharma Trolled For Wearing Shorts During Temple Visit For Daughter's Birthday
Rohit Sharma visited the iconic Radha Krishna temple in Jamnagar to mark his daughter Samaira’s seventh birthday. The 38-year-old was accompanied by his wife and both kids to the temple. The former Indian captain's casual attire has come into question, as he opted to wear shorts to the temple.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image

Former India captain Rohit Sharma's recent visit to the Radha Krishna temple in Jamnagar has become a talking point online. The 38-year-old visited the iconic temple along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their children — daughter Samaira and one-year-old son Ahaan — to mark Samaira’s seventh birthday. A video of the family’s temple visit surfaced on social media and quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans and users online.

The clip showed Rohit arriving at the temple dressed casually in a T-shirt and shorts, accompanied by Ritika, Samaira and Ahaan. While many fans appreciated the Indian skipper for spending quality family time and celebrating his daughter’s birthday in a spiritual setting, a section of social media users trolled the cricketer for his attire, questioning his choice of clothing at a religious place.

Most temples in India have directives where devotees should wear full pants or dhotis. Thus, Rohit's case came under the scanner as he walked around casually wearing shorts. The Indian captain as is usually the case, did not respond to the trollers and maintained his silence.

He later shared a cute post on Instagram celebrating Samaira's birthday. Rohit referenced the 'Mariana Trench', the deepest on the planet.

"Happiest birthday to our Sammo we love you to the Mariana Trench and back," he wrote on Instagram.

article-image

