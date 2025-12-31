 Former Australian Cricketer Damien Martyn Placed In Induced Coma After Suffering From Meningitis
The cricket world is reeling after reports that former Australian batsman Damien Martyn is critically ill. The Australian star was hospitalised in Brisbane after falling sick around Boxing Day and has been placed in an induced coma. Media reports say he is being treated for meningitis, a serious brain and spinal infection.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
Image: byjohnmartin/WealthArigato / X

The cricket community has been shaken by news that distinguished former Australian batsman Damien Martyn is in a critical condition, having been placed in an induced coma in a Brisbane hospital following a sudden and serious illness. 

Martyn, 54, who played 67 Test matches and 208 One-Day Internationals for Australia, was reported to have fallen ill around Boxing Day and was subsequently admitted to hospital. According to multiple media outlets, he is being treated for meningitis, a severe infection that causes inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. 

Meningitis can escalate rapidly and may lead to life-threatening complications if not managed immediately, a situation that clearly prompted doctors to place Martyn in an induced coma to support his recovery and reduce strain on his body. 

Cricketing Fraternity provides love and support to Damien Martyn

The response from former teammates, the cricketing community, and fans has been immediate and heartfelt. Darren Lehmann, a long-time teammate of Martyn’s, took to social media to send his support: "Lots of love and prayers sending @damienmartyn way. Keep strong and fighting legend. Love to the family xxx.”

Close friend and former Australian teammate Adam Gilchrist also shared reassuring remarks, emphasizing that Martyn is receiving high-quality medical care, and that his partner Amanda and family are surrounded by messages of support.

As of now, updates on his exact medical progress remain limited, but the outpouring of support from fans, former players, and commentators continues to grow as everyone hopes for the cricketing great’s recovery.

