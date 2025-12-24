'My Role Is To Protect...': Ben Stokes Stands By England Players Amid Drinking Controversy During Ashes Tour; VIDEO

Image: X

England captain Ben Stokes has publicly backed his team as off-field scrutiny intensifies halfway through England’s troubled Ashes tour of Australia. The controversy stems from allegations that several England players engaged in heavy drinking during a four-day mid-series break in the holiday town of Noosa on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. Videos circulating on social media, including one showing opener Ben Duckett appearing intoxicated at night, have amplified the debate around professional behaviour on tour.

With England already trailing 3–0 and the Ashes series effectively lost, Stokes emphasised that his priority is safeguarding his players’ welfare rather than fuelling speculation. Speaking ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he said, "How I handle this moment right now is the most important thing to me. The welfare of everyone in there and probably some certain individuals as well is the most important thing to me right now as England captain. I know how this kind of stuff can affect people, and my role as England captain is to protect my players as much as I possibly can."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that it will investigate the Noosa break and any allegations of inappropriate conduct, though early comments from team management suggested that available information indicated most players behaved responsibly.

The controversy comes amid heightened scrutiny of England’s culture and preparation after a disappointing start to the Ashes series. As Stokes shifts attention back to on-field objectives, the squad looks to rebuild momentum and avoid a 5–0 whitewash in the final two Tests.

Viral Video Shows Ben Duckett Appearing Drunk Amid England's Ashes Tour In Australia

A video showing England cricketer Ben Duckett apparently intoxicated and struggling while on tour in Australia has gone viral on social media, prompting concern and an official response from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The short clip, widely shared on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), appears to show Duckett slurring his speech late at night in Noosa, a popular resort town on Australia’s Sunshine Coast. In the footage, Duckett seems disoriented and unsure of how to get back to his hotel.

England cricket officials have acknowledged the video’s circulation. An ECB spokesperson said they were “aware of content circulating on social media” and noted the board’s high expectations for player behaviour, especially when representing the national team abroad. The board added that it has established procedures for handling conduct that falls below those standards, and that it also supports players who may need help.

Off the field, the incident adds to a challenging Ashes tour for England. The team has struggled to gain traction in the series, suffering consecutive defeats that have left them trailing with a significant gap to overcome.