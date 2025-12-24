 WATCH: Fans Climb Trees To Watch Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century In Bengaluru As BCCI Didn't Allow Spectators
Virat Kohli’s return to domestic cricket turned into a spectacle in Bengaluru, as passionate fans went to extraordinary lengths to watch him bat during the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash between Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. The match, hosted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru, was played behind closed doors, with no live broadcast and spectators not permitted inside the venue.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Fans Climb Trees To Watch Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century In Bengaluru As BCCI Didn't Allow Spectators | X @Trend_VKohli

The match, hosted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru, was played behind closed doors, with no live broadcast and spectators not permitted inside the venue. However, that did little to dampen the enthusiasm of Kohli’s fans. Several visuals circulating on social media showed fans climbing trees outside the ground, perching themselves on branches to catch a glimpse of the star cricketer in action.

Kohli, representing his home team Delhi, marked his comeback in style by scoring a magnificent match-winning century. He smashed 131 runs off just 101 balls, lacing his innings with 14 boundaries and three sixes. His knock played a crucial role in Delhi’s victory and reminded fans of his enduring class and hunger for runs.

The images of fans watching the game from treetops quickly went viral, drawing admiration online for the unwavering craze surrounding Kohli, even during a domestic tournament with restricted access.

Meanwhile, Kohli was not the only senior Indian batter making headlines on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Rohit Sharma also returned to domestic cricket, representing Mumbai in their match against Sikkim in Jaipur. Rohit delivered a dominant performance, scoring 155 runs and guiding Mumbai to a comfortable win.

The twin comebacks of Kohli and Rohit, coupled with their commanding centuries, have added significant buzz to this year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy, reaffirming the stars’ impact at every level of the game.

