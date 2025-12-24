 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 36-Ball Ton In Vijay Hazare Trophy After Failing To Score Runs During Asia Cup U19 Final Against Pakistan
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a challenging outing in the Asia Cup U19 final against Pakistan, scoring 26 off 10 balls as India fell short. He bounced back brilliantly in domestic cricket, smashing a record-breaking 36-ball century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, showcasing his exceptional talent, fearless strokeplay, and potential as one of India’s brightest young cricketing prospects.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Vaibhav Suryavanshi faced a challenging outing on the international junior stage during the Asia Cup U19 final against Pakistan. Expectations were high from the 14-year-old prodigy, but India fell short as Pakistan clinched the title. Suryavanshi scored a quick 26 runs off 10 balls, showing glimpses of his fearless strokeplay, though it wasn’t enough to turn the match.

However, the young batter bounced back spectacularly in Indian domestic cricket. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Suryavanshi stunned fans with a record-breaking 36-ball century, highlighting his immense talent and fearless approach.

While the Asia Cup final presented a tough learning experience, Suryavanshi’s journey demonstrates that great careers are shaped by both setbacks and triumphs. At just 14, his resilience and performances have marked him as one of Indian cricket’s brightest young prospects.

