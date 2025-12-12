 VIDEO: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Show In Dubai! Teen Sensation Grabs STUNNER After Record-Breaking Century In U19 Asia Cup
Vaibhav Suryavanshi is hard to miss these days with the 14-year-old taking cricket by storm across age groups. The Rajasthan Royals starlet made heads turn with a sensational century batting first, smashing a stunning 171 in Dubai. He was not done, later swooping in to take a spectacular diving catch.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
article-image

Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Friday showcased that he is not all about the sixes. The 14-year-old showcased his athletic brilliance with a stunning catch during the India vs UAE clash in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai.

The incident happened in the 38th over of the UAE innings. Trying to up the scoring, Prithvi Madhu tried to smash Vihaan Malhotra. However, the UAE star could only miscue it high in the air. Suryavanshi stationed at deep mid-wicket, sprinted across and launched himself into a full-length length dive to pouch a sharp, dying chance. The 14-year-old did well to keep the ball off the ground and complete it.

Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again showcased his explosive hitting abilities by scoring a sensational century in the ongoing ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025. Representing India, the 14-year-old reached the three-digit mark in just 56 balls against UAE, leaving fans and experts alike in awe of his remarkable talent.

He eventually smashed 171 off just 95 balls in a brutal assault of the UAE attack. Suryavanshi's blistering knock, studded with nine boundaries, is now the second-highest score by an Indian in youth ODIs, behind Ambati Rayudu's unbeaten 177 against England in 2002 and the ninth-highest score by a batter in a men's U19 ODI.

Sent into bat, the young opener looked a class apart as he pummelled the UAE bowlers into submission, racing to his fifty off just 30 balls and bringing up his hundred in only 56 deliveries.

