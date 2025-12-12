Giles Shield 2025-26: Prince Gupta Ton Sets Up Anjuman Khairul Islam's Big Win

Anjuman Khairul Islam's Prince Gupta was the star with the batting, hitting 100 runs in 81 balls and winning the Man of the Match. |

Anjuman Khairul Islam thrashed U.S Ostwal English School by 238 runs in the 124th Giles Shield MSSA Inter-School U-14 cricket tournament

at Dadar Parsee Colony Matunga on Friday. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Anjuman team made a good score of 306-5 in their allotted 45 overs. Prince Gupta was the star with the batting, hitting 100 runs in 81 balls and winning the Man of the Match. Opening batter Yusuf Siddique also contributed 57 off 76 deliveries.

In reply, the Ostwal team were all out for 68-9 in 20 overs. Mohd. Tazed Khan was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing (3-4) in three overs.

Sardar Vallabhai Patel Vidyalaya defeated Ryan Internation School by seven wickets at Shivaji Park. Ryan International School made 90 all out in 15.3 overs. Aryan Pal was the pick of the bowlers snapping up (4-36) in eight overs. Mayank Arya also picked three wickets.

Sardar Vallabhai team chased down their target comfortably, 91-3 in 10.4 overs. Opening batter Aryan yet again was good with the bat too, scoring 33 runs and bagged the Man of the Match for his all-round show.

Anjuman I-Islam School outclassed New English High School by ten wickets at Cross Maidan. The New English High School made 129 all out in 27 overs. Medium pacer Abhishek Rajak snapped up a five-wicket haul (5-44).

In reply, the Anjuman team chased down their total without losing a single wicket. Devyansh Singh scored 84* while Isaac Da Costa made 20*.

St. Francis D’Assisi High School won by 144 runs against Yashodham High School at Cross Maidan. D’Assisi scored 198-9 in their allotted 45 overs. Tanish Kantharia top scored with 52 runs and thus bagged the Man of the Match. Satvik Chorghade picked (3-21) in 4 overs. In reply, Yashodham were all out for 54 in 15.1 overs. Siddhant Poojary picked three wickets while Tanish picked one.

Brief Scores

Anjuman Khairul Islam: 306-5 (Prince Gupta 100, Yusuf Siddiqui 57, Wahid Senge 43*, Shayan Shaikh 40) lost to U.S Ostwal Academy: 68-9 (Mohd. Tazed Khan 3/4) by 238 runs

St. Francis D’Assisi High School: 198-9 (Tanish Kantharia 52, Atharva Shelatkar 36; Satvik Chorghade 3/21) beat Yashodham High School: 54 all out (Siddhant Poojari 3/26) by 144 runs.

Sulochanadeni Singhania School: 156 all out (Advait Kachraj 86; Shaurya Khivari 7/32) beat Jamnabai Narsee School: 80 all out (Tanay Mahansaria 5/28, Advait Kachraj 5/42) by 76 runs.

Dr Antonio de Silva: 111 all out (Veer Karvat 5/26) lost to JBCN International School: 112-1 (Gangadhar Srinivas 38) by 9 wkts.

New English School: 129 all out (Abhay Gandhi 87*, Abhishek Rajak 5/44) lost to Anjuman I-Islam Urdu: 130-0 (Divyansh Singh 84*) by 10 wkts.

Shri Maa Vidyalaya Thane: 132 all out, (Anvay Sarode 45, Rishabh Rajput 4/41) lost to KEM High School: 133-3, (Rishabh Gupta 44, Shani Zaware 30*) by 7 wkts.

OLPS High School Chembur: 92 all out (Krish Harvadiya 3-21) lost to Nandchhaya School: 98-3 (Y. Tripathi 41*, Tanush Vaidya 38*) by 7 wkts.

RSB Arya Vidyamandir: 72 all out (Vraj Johann 6/2) lost to Bombay Scottish 73/0 (Veer Datwani 36*) by 10 wkts.

Ryan International School: 90 all out lost to Sardar Vallabhai Patel 91-3 (Aryan Pal 33, Varun Bijwe 34*) by 7 wkts.