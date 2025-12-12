 Messi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMessi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?

Messi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?

India is gearing up for a historic visit by Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. The Argentine World Cup winner will grace the iconic Wankhede Stadium on December 14 in an evening full of pomp and show. India's leading goal scorer Sunil Chhetri was announced to attend the event, but some reports have claimed he might skip the festivities in Mumbai.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
article-image

Lionel Messi is all set to visit India this weekend amid great fanfare. The Argentine legend will embark on a four city tour starting in Kolkata on December 13, followed by visits to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. The event is set to be graced by a host of celebrities and officials at all venues, with the GOAT India tour being celebrated with great extravaganza.

Sunil Chhetri, India's former captain and leading run scorer is also be part of the festivities. Chhetri's involvement was confirmed by his ISL club Bengaluru, who announced it on social media.

"All roads lead to Wankhede. Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri and Leo Messi will meet at the G.O.A.T tour, as it heads to Mumbai, this weekend," the post said on X.

Sunil Chhetri is arguably India's greatest ever football player and his presence would only make the event extra special. Chhetri is fourth in the list of all time international goal scorers, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Ali Daei.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Completes Major Voter Roll Corrections After Ward Boundary Errors; 89,340 Entries Still Under Review
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Completes Major Voter Roll Corrections After Ward Boundary Errors; 89,340 Entries Still Under Review
Messi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?
Messi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?
Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Elevates Maternity Fashion In Multi-Colored Coat This Wedding Season
Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Elevates Maternity Fashion In Multi-Colored Coat This Wedding Season
Did Akshaye Khanna Express 'Gratitude' After Receiving Praise For His Role As Rehman Dakait In Dhurandhar? Here's The Truth
Did Akshaye Khanna Express 'Gratitude' After Receiving Praise For His Role As Rehman Dakait In Dhurandhar? Here's The Truth

However an India Today report suggests that Chhetri as declined the invitation. The former India captain was approached for the event at the Wankhede Stadium but cited the current Indian football landscape as a reason behind his rejection.

Indian football is in crisis with no national league in action this season. The report states Chhetri believes his appearance in Mumbai would do no good for Indian football.

Read Also
Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025: Complete City-Wise Schedule For Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai &...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Messi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?

Messi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?

Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025: Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Inspires Young Minds

Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025: Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Inspires Young Minds

Corruption Scandal Hits SMAT 2025: Assam Suspends 4 Cricketers, Files FIR Over Alleged Misconduct

Corruption Scandal Hits SMAT 2025: Assam Suspends 4 Cricketers, Files FIR Over Alleged Misconduct

Global Chess League: Tech Mahindra And FIDE Teams Up With Amazon Web Services

Global Chess League: Tech Mahindra And FIDE Teams Up With Amazon Web Services

Global Sports Pickleball: Pro and Challenger League Season 2 & Grand Slam 2025 To Be Held In Mumbai

Global Sports Pickleball: Pro and Challenger League Season 2 & Grand Slam 2025 To Be Held In Mumbai