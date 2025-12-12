Messi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?

Lionel Messi is all set to visit India this weekend amid great fanfare. The Argentine legend will embark on a four city tour starting in Kolkata on December 13, followed by visits to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. The event is set to be graced by a host of celebrities and officials at all venues, with the GOAT India tour being celebrated with great extravaganza.

Sunil Chhetri, India's former captain and leading run scorer is also be part of the festivities. Chhetri's involvement was confirmed by his ISL club Bengaluru, who announced it on social media.

"All roads lead to Wankhede. Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri and Leo Messi will meet at the G.O.A.T tour, as it heads to Mumbai, this weekend," the post said on X.

Sunil Chhetri is arguably India's greatest ever football player and his presence would only make the event extra special. Chhetri is fourth in the list of all time international goal scorers, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Ali Daei.

However an India Today report suggests that Chhetri as declined the invitation. The former India captain was approached for the event at the Wankhede Stadium but cited the current Indian football landscape as a reason behind his rejection.

Indian football is in crisis with no national league in action this season. The report states Chhetri believes his appearance in Mumbai would do no good for Indian football.