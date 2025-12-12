Corruption Scandal Hits SMAT 2025: Assam Suspends 4 Cricketers, Files FIR Over Alleged Misconduct

The Assam Cricket Association has suspended four state players over alleged corrupt practices during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 | X - @assamcric

Guwahati, Dec 12: The Assam Cricket Association on Friday suspended four players — Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi and Abhishek Thakuri — following their alleged involvement in corrupt practices during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025.

The ACA has also lodged an FIR at the state police’s Crime Branch against the four players, who have represented Assam at various stages.

Accused of Influencing Teammates During SMAT 2025

They are being accused of influencing and attempting to instigate some of the Assam players who took part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“After the allegations came to light, the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit of the BCCI conducted an enquiry. The ACA has also initiated criminal proceedings. Prima facie, there appears to be their involvement in serious misconduct, affecting the integrity of the sport,” said Sanatan Das, the ACA secretary.

SMAT Campaign Under Scanner

Assam’s SMAT league matches were held in Lucknow from November 26 to December 8, and they could not enter the ongoing Super League stage.

“They have been suspended to curtail any scope of further deterioration of the situation. The suspension will continue till the final outcome of the investigation, and/or any further decision of the Association,” Das added.

Players Barred from All Cricket-Related Activities

During the suspension period, these players are barred from taking part in any state-level tournaments or matches conducted by the ACA, its district units or affiliated clubs.

Strict Compliance Ordered Across District Associations

Participating in any cricket-related activity, including officiating as match referee, coach, umpire etc., are also banned while under suspension.

Das said all district associations have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order, and to inform clubs and academies under their jurisdiction of the ACA’s decision.

