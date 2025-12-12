Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025: Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Inspires Young Minds

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa engages and inspires Dharavi students. |

The Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025 witnessed an inspiring convergence of talent and aspiration as Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa spent the day with young chess players from across the neighbourhood, motivating them to dream boldly and think strategically. More than 400 students from over 30 schools participated in this year’s tournament.

Organised by Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt Ltd (NMDPL) and the Adani Group, the championship forms a key part of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project’s community outreach programme, which integrates education, sports and enrichment activities to help young residents build confidence and skills. Dharavi—one of Asia’s most densely populated informal settlements and a hub of extraordinary resilience and enterprise—entered a new chapter of transformation after Adani Realty won the Maharashtra Government’s redevelopment contract in 2022. The event marks the inaugural edition of the Dharavi School Children Chess Championship, which will be held annually hereafter.

Praggnanandhaa inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp, followed by short exhibition matches that delighted the children. He interacted extensively with participants, urging them to pursue chess with sincerity and to treat setbacks as stepping stones. His presence added a memorable and aspirational dimension to the day.

A lively atmosphere filled the District Sports Club as students, teachers and families came together to celebrate learning and healthy competition. Several first-time entrants participated, and girls’ teams delivered particularly strong performances, underscoring the widening reach of the sport.

Speaking to the students, the 19-year-old Grandmaster said, “I am going back with much more. The energy, resilience and curiosity of Dharavi kids is amazing.” Encouraging them to believe in their potential, he added, “Your background is your story, not your limitation.”

Praggnanandhaa later awarded trophies and certificates to winners in the junior and senior categories.

The initiative highlighted the enduring value of intellectual sports in shaping young minds—building analytical thinking, patience, problem-solving skills and self-belief. Through such platforms, NMDPL and the Adani Group continue to broaden horizons for Dharavi’s next generation, opening doors to learning opportunities that extend far beyond the classroom.

The Adani Group’s redevelopment initiative is not only reshaping the physical landscape of Dharavi but also nurturing a stronger, opportunity-led community ecosystem—of which the Dharavi Schools Chess Championship is a meaningful example.