Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025 To Bring Over 200 Students Together; R Praggnanandhaa To Inspire Young Players

Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025 To Bring 200 Students Together; R Praggnanandhaa To Inspire Young Players

The Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025 hosted by Nav Bharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) and the Adani Group will be held on December 12 at the District Sports Club, Dharavi. More than 200 students from over 30 schools will compete across junior and senior categories in the tournament.

Event Linked to Dharavi Redevelopment Vision

As part of its broader vision for community upliftment, NMDPL views the redevelopment of Dharavi not just as an infrastructure programme but as a long-term investment in human capital. The championship reflects this approach by nurturing cognitive skills, building confidence, and opening pathways for aspiration-driven growth among young learners.

R Praggnanandhaa to Lead Interactions and Exhibition Games

Reinforcing the Adani Group’s emphasis on promoting sports at the grassroots level, the event will feature India’s chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who will conduct interactive engagements, exhibition games, and conversations on discipline, resilience, and focused thinking.

Role of Intellectual Sports in High-Density Communities

“The initiative underscores the transformative role intellectual sports can play in expanding opportunities for children in high-density settlements, equipping them with problem-solving abilities, curiosity, and a mindset for lifelong learning. By creating such platforms, NMDPL continues to widen horizons for the next generation, helping them dream bigger and aim higher,” NMDPL said in a press release on Tuesday.

Part of Adani Group’s Ongoing Redevelopment Effort

The Adani Group secured the Dharavi redevelopment bid in November 2022, initiating one of India’s most ambitious urban transformation projects and setting the stage for sustained community-centric initiatives such as this championship.

