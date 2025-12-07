Mumbai Civic Update: BMC Gets CRZ Clearance For ₹3,000-Crore Dharavi–Bhandup Water Tunnel Project To Transport Treated Sewage

CRZ approval paves way for 8.48-km tunnel to carry tertiary-treated water from Dharavi STP to Bhandup filtration plant | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 06: The BMC has received Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) approval for an 8.48-km, 2.7-metre-diameter tunnel to transport tertiary-treated water from the Dharavi Wastewater Treatment Facility (WWTF) to the Bhandup Water Filtration Plant via the Ghatkopar WWTF. With environmental clearance in place, construction, estimated to cost around Rs 3,000 crore, is set to begin.

Part of Rs 27,309-Crore STP Upgrade to Treat 2,464 MLD Sewage

The BMC has undertaken a Rs 27,309-crore project to upgrade seven STPs, targeting treatment of 2,464 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage — 1,232 MLD via secondary treatment and 1,232 MLD to tertiary standards. The tertiary-treated water will be transported from the Dharavi STP to the Bhandup Water Filtration Plant via Ghatkopar.

To support this, a tunnel will be constructed at a depth of 145–150 metres below ground, with its peak depth of 152 metres at Ghatkopar. This tunnel is designed to carry 416 MLD.

Treated Water May Be Used for Future Potable Needs

Officials note that tertiary-treated water can potentially be used to meet future potable water demand in the city. The proposal for a tunnel between the Ghatkopar STP and the Bhandup Complex to transfer treated water to the filtration plant was approved in September 2024.

“With CRZ clearance now obtained, construction can proceed. Treated water could also be used to meet the city’s future potable water demand,” an official added.

City Treats 2,464 MLD Sewage; 34% Water Lost as NRW

Mumbai’s seven STPs — Worli (500 MLD), Bandra (360 MLD), Malad (454 MLD), Ghatkopar (337 MLD), Dharavi (418 MLD), Bhandup (215 MLD) and Versova (180 MLD) — treat a combined 2,464 MLD, while the city receives 3,850–4,000 MLD of water daily against a demand of approximately 4,500 MLD.

According to the Hydraulic Department, 34% of the daily supply (around 1,343 MLD) is lost due to theft, leakages and pilferage, known as non-revenue water (NRW). An official stated that the reuse of treated water, even for non-potable purposes, will be beneficial.

