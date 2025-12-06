Mumbai News: BMC Extends Mulund Dumping Ground Waste Processing Deadline To Feb 2026; 32 Per Cent Legacy Waste Still Pending

Mulund landfill clearance deadline extended to Feb 2026; 32% waste yet to be processed. | Representational image

Mumbai, Dec 05: The BMC has once again extended the deadline for processing legacy waste at the Mulund dumping ground, pushing it to February 2026 — the third such extension.

Although the project to remediate nearly 78 lakh tonnes of accumulated waste officially began in 2021, progress has been hampered by COVID-19 disruptions and delays in obtaining key regulatory permissions. As a result, despite ongoing efforts, about 32% of the waste still remains to be processed.

Mulund Landfill: Status & Background

Mumbai generates around 7,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, with 90% sent to the Kanjurmarg processing plant and 10% still dumped at the Deonar landfill. The 24-hectare Mulund dumping ground, operational since 1968 and once the city’s second-largest, was officially closed in 2018.

In October that year, the BMC awarded a Rs 731-crore contract to reclaim the site through bio-mining, an eco-friendly method to process legacy waste and recover land. However, due to COVID-19-related delays and challenges in obtaining necessary permissions, actual work began only in 2021.

Progress So Far, Work Still Pending

Over the past five years, 78 lakh tonnes of waste, including about 56 lakh tonnes of legacy waste, has been cleared from the Mulund landfill. The remaining 21 lakh tonnes is expected to be bio-mined, with the site fully cleared within the next year. However, the contractor failed to complete the work by June 2025, and operations were further halted during the monsoon.

Penalty Imposed for Delay

While the contractor had requested a one-year extension, the civic body has approved the deadline only until February 2026. “The contractor must complete the processing within this period. We have already imposed a fine of Rs 8 crore on him,” said a senior civic official.

