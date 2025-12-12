Global Sports Pickleball: Pro and Challenger League Season 2 & Grand Slam 2025 To Be Held In Mumbai

Global Sports Pickleball (GSPB) is set to host the Season 2 of Pro and Challenger Pickleball League & Grand Slam 2025 from 16th to 23rd December at the Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai.

The week-long tournament will bring together leading international and Indian athletes, India’s emerging players, 10 team owners, and a rapidly growing fan base - further strengthening India’s position as a key destination for competitive pickleball.

The event will begin with the Grand Opening Ceremony on 16th December at 5:00 PM, broadcast live on ZEE5, Zee Café, and &flix. The ceremony will introduce key stakeholders and unveil the 2025 Trophy, followed by an exhibition match featuring select top players from participating teams.

As announced earlier, GSPB has partnered with Zee 5 for extensive national broadcast coverage.

Speaking on this , Hemal Jain, Chief Designer – Pickleball Growth, Global Sports Pickleball, said, “The 2025 season brings an exciting mix of players - there's Asia's no. 1 Quang Duong, then the 15-year-old sensation Arjun Singh and the highly experienced athletes such as Megan Fudge. Indian players will compete alongside some of the best in the world, contributing significantly to the sport’s development in India.”

With world-class players, structured competition formats, and enhanced digital and television coverage, the Global Sports Pickleball League & Grand Slam 2025 are set to deliver one of India’s most engaging and impactful pickleball tournaments to date.