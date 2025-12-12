 Global Sports Pickleball: Pro and Challenger League Season 2 & Grand Slam 2025 To Be Held In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGlobal Sports Pickleball: Pro and Challenger League Season 2 & Grand Slam 2025 To Be Held In Mumbai

Global Sports Pickleball: Pro and Challenger League Season 2 & Grand Slam 2025 To Be Held In Mumbai

The week-long tournament will be held at Andheri Sports Complex from December 16 to 23

Irfan HajiUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
article-image

Global Sports Pickleball (GSPB) is set to host the Season 2 of Pro and Challenger Pickleball League & Grand Slam 2025 from 16th to 23rd December at the Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai.

The week-long tournament will bring together leading international and Indian athletes, India’s emerging players, 10 team owners, and a rapidly growing fan base - further strengthening India’s position as a key destination for competitive pickleball.

The event will begin with the Grand Opening Ceremony on 16th December at 5:00 PM, broadcast live on ZEE5, Zee Café, and &flix. The ceremony will introduce key stakeholders and unveil the 2025 Trophy, followed by an exhibition match featuring select top players from participating teams.

As announced earlier, GSPB has partnered with Zee 5 for extensive national broadcast coverage.

FPJ Shorts
Matunga’s Asthika Samaj Completes Maha Kumbhabhishekam Of Lord Guruvayurappan And Lord Ayyappa After 10-Day Ceremony
Matunga’s Asthika Samaj Completes Maha Kumbhabhishekam Of Lord Guruvayurappan And Lord Ayyappa After 10-Day Ceremony
First Day Of Sunni Ijtema: Scholars Discussed Women's Rights To Education, Marriage & Financial Independence
First Day Of Sunni Ijtema: Scholars Discussed Women's Rights To Education, Marriage & Financial Independence
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Completes Major Voter Roll Corrections After Ward Boundary Errors; 89,340 Entries Still Under Review
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Completes Major Voter Roll Corrections After Ward Boundary Errors; 89,340 Entries Still Under Review
Messi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?
Messi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?
Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Global Sports Pickleball Co-Founder Shashank Khaitan Hopes To Showcase The Sport To...
article-image

Speaking on this , Hemal Jain, Chief Designer – Pickleball Growth, Global Sports Pickleball, said, “The 2025 season brings an exciting mix of players - there's Asia's no. 1 Quang Duong, then the 15-year-old sensation Arjun Singh and the highly experienced athletes such as Megan Fudge. Indian players will compete alongside some of the best in the world, contributing significantly to the sport’s development in India.”

Read Also
Global Sports Drives Pickleball Surge As India Becomes A Fast-Growing Hub
article-image

With world-class players, structured competition formats, and enhanced digital and television coverage, the Global Sports Pickleball League & Grand Slam 2025 are set to deliver one of India’s most engaging and impactful pickleball tournaments to date.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Messi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?

Messi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?

Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025: Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Inspires Young Minds

Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025: Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Inspires Young Minds

Corruption Scandal Hits SMAT 2025: Assam Suspends 4 Cricketers, Files FIR Over Alleged Misconduct

Corruption Scandal Hits SMAT 2025: Assam Suspends 4 Cricketers, Files FIR Over Alleged Misconduct

Global Chess League: Tech Mahindra And FIDE Teams Up With Amazon Web Services

Global Chess League: Tech Mahindra And FIDE Teams Up With Amazon Web Services

Global Sports Pickleball: Pro and Challenger League Season 2 & Grand Slam 2025 To Be Held In Mumbai

Global Sports Pickleball: Pro and Challenger League Season 2 & Grand Slam 2025 To Be Held In Mumbai