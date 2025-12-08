 Global Sports Drives Pickleball Surge As India Becomes A Fast-Growing Hub


Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
article-image

Pickleball has rapidly evolved into the world’s fastest-growing sport, and India has emerged as one of its most dynamic frontiers. Over the past decade, the sport has expanded from a niche activity with limited awareness to a nationwide movement with nearly 100,000 active players.

This surge has been driven by the sport’s simplicity, its fun and fast-paced nature, and its accessibility to people of all ages and backgrounds. What began as an experiment in a few urban pockets has now transformed into a sport with thriving communities across the country, backed by a growing infrastructure of dedicated courts and professional setups.

India’s rise in pickleball is closely tied to the development of facilities and competitive platforms that allow enthusiasts to play, learn, and grow. The number of courts has multiplied in both private and public spaces, providing players, coaches and clubs with access to world-class infrastructure.

The expansion of tournaments and leagues has given the sport a professional dimension that was unimaginable a decade ago. Among the key forces powering this transformation is Global Sports, whose contributions have fundamentally shaped the sport’s trajectory.

By managing and operating nearly 80 courts across India and Dubai, Global Sports has strengthened access to the sport. Its efforts span beyond infrastructure, extending into coaching clinics, school programs, player sponsorships, and equipment support, creating a strong grassroots pipeline.

article-image

Platforms like Global Sports Pro & Challenger League have introduced structured pathways for competitive progression. Leagues like the upcoming league in December have built momentum for pickleball to be recognized as a mainstream sport in India, giving both aspiring and professional players a stage to showcase their potential.

As more athletes join the sport and more communities embrace it, India stands on the cusp of a pickleball revolution. With sustained development, inclusive initiatives and visionary leadership, pickleball is set to carve its own identity as one of India’s most promising professional sports.

