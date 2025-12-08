 IND vs SA 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav & Co Aim To End Cuttack Jinx Vs South Africa In Road To T20 World Cup
With just 10 games before the T20 World Cup, the 5-match series becomes a crucial plot in India's preparations. India are yet to lose a T20I series under Gautam Gambhir but have lost twice to South Africa at Cuttack. The return of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya will be a major boost to the Men in Blue.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
article-image

India will continue their indomitable T20 record when they face off against South Arica. With just 10 games before the t20 World Cup, the 5-match T20I series becomes a crucial plot in India's preparations. India are yet to lose a T20i series under Gautam Gambhir. South Africa meanwhile will aim to bounce back from the ODI series loss.

The return of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya will be a major boost to the Men in Blue. Gill will straight away slot into the opening slot alongside Abhishek Sharma. Hardik Pandya will slot in the lower middle order, adding much needed finishing prowess to the India XI.

India have played 3 t20I games in Cuttack, with two having come against South Africa itself. India lost both those matches, which could spell trouble for Suryakumar Yadav and Co.

Barabati Stadium Pitch Report

The Barabati Stadium is a red soil pitch, meaning plenty of runs will be on offer in Cuttack. While traditionally it hasn't been a high scoring wicket in international cricket, the surface along with the dew on offer should ease the conditions. The ground hosted an ODI earlier in the year, with Rohit Sharma blazing a fine century to see through a 300+ chase comfortably.

Cuttack Weather Report

Accuweather predicts a 96% chance of cloud cover, but no rain interruption is expected during the IND vs SA 1st t20I. However, the temperatures are expected to be lower with Indian winters in full swing. Dew and a lot of haze is expected, with temperatures to be around the 14 degree Celsius mark.

Predicted Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Tony De Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA T20I Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SA 1st T20I will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on 9 December 2025. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will be at 7:00 PM IST.

