 IND vs SA 1st t20I: Shubman Gill Hails BCCI's CoE As 'Paradise', Says 'You Can't Ask For Better'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SA 1st t20I: Shubman Gill Hails BCCI's CoE As 'Paradise', Says 'You Can't Ask For Better'

IND vs SA 1st t20I: Shubman Gill Hails BCCI's CoE As 'Paradise', Says 'You Can't Ask For Better'

Gill sustained a neck injury during the first Test against the Proteas in Kolkata last month and was eventually sidelined from the second Test and the three-game ODI series. He made his way to the BCCI CoE and started his rehab and will now be seen back in India colours when the Men in Blue take on the South Africans in a five-match T20I series beginning on Tuesday.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:22 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill lavished praise on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence and detailed how it helped him recover well and on time for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Gill sustained a neck injury during the first Test against the Proteas in Kolkata last month and was eventually sidelined from the second Test and the three-game ODI series. He made his way to the BCCI CoE and started his rehab and will now be seen back in India colours when the Men in Blue take on the South Africans in a five-match T20I series beginning on Tuesday.

The BCCI shared a video of Gill on social media in which he spoke in detail about his recovery time. He said, “I'm feeling much better. I think the day that I came here, from that day till today, I've had quite a few skill sessions and some training sessions. So, I feel much, much better now. From recovery to training, I think for an athlete, it can't get any better. It's a paradise for any athlete. You come here, you want to get physically better, you want to get mentally better.”

Read Also
VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Sport Matching Denim Jackets, Set Social Media Ablaze With Viral...
article-image

Speaking of the facilities at the CoE and how the NCA shaped his formative years, Gill added, “You can't ask for better facilities. You know, you can go to the oxygen chamber. There's cryo there and some of the things that I've used for the recovery have been pretty amazing for me. What stood out for me was there are so many machines that I don't know how to use. That itself tells you, you know, how big the setup is.

FPJ Shorts
TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad
TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad
'New Science': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'AQI Is Temperature' Remark - VIDEO
'New Science': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'AQI Is Temperature' Remark - VIDEO
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95 Squads Begin Inspections
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95 Squads Begin Inspections
IndiGo Crisis: Govt Warns Of Strict Action As Disruptions Continue; Airline Operates 1,800 Flights With 91% OTP, Seeks More Time On DGCA Notice | VIDEO
IndiGo Crisis: Govt Warns Of Strict Action As Disruptions Continue; Airline Operates 1,800 Flights With 91% OTP, Seeks More Time On DGCA Notice | VIDEO

“Growing up playing under-14, under-16, you know, it used to be a thing among us where we used to be like someone has been to the NCA and come back. Watching that player, we used to be off that thing, you know, he's gone to the NCA. You play the under-16 state, if you play the finals, you play seven to eight matches out of, I think, 200 players together that play in the under-16 state. Only 25-30 used to attend the NCA's and the 16 NCA's and it used to be a very big thing.

“We all used to look forward to coming here, you know, spending time with the coaches, training here. When you're coming here, you know, you're kind of the cream of the crop. So, you know, you have the skillset to be able to reach to the next level and making use of the facility where you know that how I can go to the next level physically or how I can go to the next level mentally.”

Read Also
'Mota Ho Jaaunga..': Rohit Sharma Refuses Cake After India Celebrate SA Series Win; VIDEO
article-image

Gill also appreciated the efforts taken by the trainers and coaches who work with the players at the NCA, saying, “You have got all the coaches here to work with us. You've got all the trainers and all the physios. But how willing are you to be able to work on yourself from that aspect is going to take you up that notch from the rest of the players and that's how I think everyone can, whosoever comes, I can make use of.”

As Gill returns to the Indian setup, the Men in Blue gear up to take on the Proteas in the first T20I that is set to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs SA 1st t20I: Shubman Gill Hails BCCI's CoE As 'Paradise', Says 'You Can't Ask For Better'

IND vs SA 1st t20I: Shubman Gill Hails BCCI's CoE As 'Paradise', Says 'You Can't Ask For Better'

69th National School Games: Maharashtra Emerge Champions In Under-19 Girls Chess Championship

69th National School Games: Maharashtra Emerge Champions In Under-19 Girls Chess Championship

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav & Co Aim To End Cuttack Jinx Vs South Africa In Road To T20...

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav & Co Aim To End Cuttack Jinx Vs South Africa In Road To T20...

Sportvot x FPJ: FC Green Valley Secure 2-1 Win In Guwahati Premier Football League 2025

Sportvot x FPJ: FC Green Valley Secure 2-1 Win In Guwahati Premier Football League 2025

Sportvot x FPJ: PIFA Sports Colaba FC Deliver Impressive Performance In Mumbai Premier League...

Sportvot x FPJ: PIFA Sports Colaba FC Deliver Impressive Performance In Mumbai Premier League...