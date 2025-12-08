VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Sport Matching Denim Jackets, Set Social Media Ablaze With Viral Twinning Moment

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have dominated Indian cricket for more than a decade. The long-time teammates in the latter years of their career, still continue to be the talking points as far as Indian cricket is concerned. The veterans starred in the IND vs SA ODI series, helping the hosts clinch a memorable 2-1 series win.

The duo remain active only in ODIs and thus returned home from Vishakhapatnam after the game on Saturday. However, fans were quick to spot that the duo were twinning, wearing matching outfits on their way to the Vizag airport. Rohit and Virat both sported denim jackets and jeans, with a plain solid t-shirt under. As expected, the pictures and videos of the same went viral on social media.

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma touched down in Mumbai after the ODI series. Kohli then later left for London, where he is currently settled with his family, including wife Anushka Sharma. Rohit was greeted by his wife Ritika Sajdeh in Mumbai.

The duo will now return to action next year, with the IND vs NZ ODI series in January. There were doubts on Kohli and Rohit's fitness but in two subsequent series they have proved their doubters wrong. Both are the top two run-getters for India in the format in 2025.

Rohit Sharma won the player of the series in the Australia ODIs, scoring a century and fifty in 3 games. He followed it up with two more fifites in the South Africa series.

Virat meanwhile scored two ducks in Australia, before a run of 4 consecutive 50+ scores. The 37-year-old smashed back to back centuries in Ranchi and Raipur, clinching the player of the series award.