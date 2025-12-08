IND Vs SA 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Cuttack T20 Live?

India will continue their indomitable T20 record when they face off against South Arica. The 5-match T20I series kicks off on Tuesday with the first game in Cuttack. India are yet to lose a T20i series under Gautam Gambhir. South Africa meanwhile will aim to bounce back from the ODI series loss.

The return of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya will be a major boost to the Men in Blue. Gill will straight away slot into the opening slot alongside Abhishek Sharma. Hardik Pandya will slot in the lower middle order, adding much needed finishing prowess to the India XI. Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the ODI series also makes a return.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Predicted Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Tony De Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA T20I Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SA 1st T20I will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on 9 December 2025. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will be at 7:00 PM IST.