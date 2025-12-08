 IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Cuttack Weather Update, Pitch Report And India's Record At Barabati Stadium
Having clinched a series win in the ODIs, India will look to end their finals series of 2025 on a high. The 5-match T20I series kicks off on Tuesday, with the first game in Cuttack. India will be buoyed by the returns of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah as they enter the final leg of their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Shivam Dube celebrates picking up a wicket with India team | Image Credits: X/ BCCI

India will continue their indomitable T20 record when they face off against South Arica. With just 10 games before the t20 World Cup, the 5-match T20I series becomes a crucial plot in India's preparations. India are yet to lose a T20i series under Gautam Gambhir. South Africa meanwhile will aim to bounce back from the ODI series loss.

The IND vs SA T20I series kicks off on Tuesday with the first game in Cuttack. It marks the first T20I at the venue after three years. The venue has hosted 3 t20I games, with two having come against South Africa itself. India lost both those matches, which could spell trouble for Suryakumar Yadav and Co.

India's record at Barabati Stadium

Lost to South Africa by 4 wickets in 2022

FPJ Shorts
Sunburn Festival 2025: Mumbai Set For Historic EDM Debut With Star-Studded Line-Up
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav & Co Aim To End Cuttack Jinx Vs South Africa In Road To T20 World Cup
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Fled to Phuket Via IndiGo Flight Hours After Blaze That Killed 25: Report
Panvel Municipal Corporation Buys 55-Metre And 28-Metre Aerial Fire Ladders For High-Rise Rescue; ₹22.4 Crore Upgrade To Boost Safety Infrastructure
Defeated Sri Lanka by 93 runs in 2017

Lost to South Africa by 6 wickets in 2015

Barabati Stadium Pitch Report

The Barabati Stadium is a red soil pitch, meaning plenty of runs will be on offer in Cuttack. While traditionally it hasn't been a high scoring wicket in international cricket, the surface along with the dew on offer should ease the conditions. The ground hosted an ODI earlier in the year, with Rohit Sharma blazing a fine century to see through a 300+ chase comfortably.

Cuttack Weather Report

Accuweather predicts a 96% chance of cloud cover, but no rain interruption is expected during the IND vs SA 1st t20I. However, the temperatures are expected to be lower with Indian winters in full swing. Dew and a lot of haze is expected, with temperatures to be around the 14 degree Celsius mark.

ND vs SA T20I Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SA 1st T20I will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on 9 December 2025. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will be at 7:00 PM IST.

