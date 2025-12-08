Tennis Premier League: Season 7 Promises A Week Of Edge-of-the-Seat Action

With just a day to go for the much-awaited Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7, powered by Clear Premium Water, which will be held from 9th to 14th December at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad, the eight teams are gearing up to go hammer and tongs to lift the coveted title. The upcoming edition, supported by the tennis legends including Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, and Mahesh Bhupathi, promises a high-voltage week of tennis as the franchises compete in TPL’s fast-paced and revolutionary format.

Each team will play five league matches from 9th to 13th December, and the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals and final on the closing day on 14th December. TPL’s unique format features four rounds in every match - Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles, Men’s Singles and Men’s Doubles - each carrying 25 points, making every match worth 100 points in total.

Season 7 brings together an exceptional mix of international stars ranked inside the world’s top 50 along with India’s finest talent, with every franchise featuring a marquee player poised to define their campaign.

SG Pipers will be spearheaded by India’s tennis icon and two-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna. Joining him will be India’s No.2 women’s singles player Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Ramkumar Ramnathan.

Rajasthan Rangers will rely on the explosive World No. 26, Luciano Darderi from Italy alongside Russia’s Anastasia Gasanova and Dhakshineswar Suresh. Gurgaon Grand Slammers will bank on the experience of Britain’s Daniel Evans who has had a career-high rank of No. 21 in the world in 2023. He will share the court with India’s top-ranked female singles player Sahaja Yamalapalli and Sriram Balaji. Gujarat Panthers will be led by France’s World No. 42 Alexandre Muller with Italy’s Nuria Brancaccio and India’s Anirudh Chandrasekhar.

Defending champions Hyderabad Strikers will hope to lift the trophy again with Spain’s Pedro Martinez, who is currently ranked No. 93. He will be joined by his compatriot from France Carole Monnet and returning from last season, India’s experienced doubles veteran Vishnu Vardhan.

Bosnia’s former World No. 23 Damir Dzhumhur headlines the roster for Yash Mumbai Eagles alongside Burundi’s Sada Nahimana and Indian star Niki Poonacha. GS Delhi Aces will have Britain’s number 4 ranked tennis player Billy Harris, 20-year-old Belgian Sofia Costoulas and Indian southpaw Jeevan Nedunchezchiyan. Chennai Smashers will count on the promising Czech talent Dalibor Svrcina, Romania’s Irina Bara and India doubles specialist Rithvik Bollipalli.

With the teams finalising strategies, refining combinations and building momentum, Season 7 is shaping up to be the most captivating edition yet. The league will be be available for live streaming on JioStar and will be broadcast on Sony Sports, making it the only sports league in the country to be available on both platforms.

Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder, Tennis Premier League, said, “With just days to go for the opening match, the excitement around TPL Season 7 is sky high. The level of competition this year is exceptional with players ranked in the ATP top 50 coming to Ahmedabad. We’re looking forward to a week of high-quality, fast-paced tennis and I urge all the fans to come support the players from the stands.”

Mrunal Jain, Co-Founder, Tennis Premier League, echoed the enthusiasm and added, “With the tournament set to begin, I want to invite everyone in Ahmedabad to join us at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium and experience the energy and excitement live. With every season we have seen the level of tennis improve and looking at the teams this year, I believe the trend will continue. The players are ready, the teams are stacked with talent and the format ensures non-stop entertainment. This season promises to be unforgettable.”