Mahesh Bhupathi, Sania Mirza Praise India's Davis Cup Win And Tennis Premier League's Role In Boosting Indian Tennis

Indian tennis icon Mahesh Bhupathi felt that finding two singles players who can complement each other has been the key to India clinching their historic Davis Cup tie against Switzerland recentlty, their first away win in Europe in 30 years.

Bhupathi was speaking on the sidelines of the Tennis Premier League's (TPL) Season 7 auction. "The key to getting wins is having two players who can complement each other in the singles. Dhakshineshwar has obviously used the college system to do very well. Sumit Nagal has been looking for someone to help him and I'm glad this has brought the tie home," the former World No 1 doubles player added.

Bhupathi also gave a thumbs up to star veteran player Rohan Bopanna's inclusion in the league. Bopanna will be leading the SG Pipers Bengaluru team in the franchise league. "From a profile perspective, Rohan (Bopanna) is the biggest name in the league. So we are glad that he is in our team and let's see what we can do," he added.

Bhupathi offered his two cents on the rise of Dhakshineshwar Suresh, who had a key role to play in India's win against Switzerland. "I haven't seen him but hopefully I'll see him in Ahmedabad. He's a big boy, serves well, moves well and knows how to win."

Elaborating on the emergence of young players like Dhakshineshwar, Bhupathi felt it augurs well. "He's an exciting hope. Sumit has been fighting alone at the top, if Dhakshineshwar helps, we have a good shot at winning more matches," he added.

With regard to the TPL helping improving the grassroots system, Bhupathi stated it's already happening. "They are doing a lot behind the scenes that people don't know about like tieing up with academies etc that is going to boost the eco system and is much needed and obviously best players need to play in the system along with international players once a year. So, it is extremely positive."

Bhupathi also acknowledged the rise of teen sensation Maaya Raajeshwaran. "I've seen her play. She's young, hungry and hard-working. Again, from a tennis fan's perspective we are hoping and dreaming that she can get into the top-100, top-50 and fly the flag."

Sania backs TPL

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza stated the TPL was helping Indian tennis in a big way throughout its journey. "I think it really helps. If you see the history of the league from where it started and where it is today. There are multiple people who are top-30, top-50 in the world. There are players who have gone deeper in the bigger tournaments. The people who are supporting the league like all of us ex-players, we are here for the tennis at the end of the day," she added.

Sania was all praise for India's big Davis Cup win against the Swiss as well.

"That's a proof of tournaments like this. There is no one secret ingredient that happens in success. There's different kind of things and every bit helps. So, that way TPL is a success."

The Hyderabadi also heaped praise on rising star Maaya Raajeshwaran but cautioned against putting pressure on her at the young age of 16.

"She plays very well and I watched her last year when she played in Mumbai. And she had a great run and I have been through this phase and all I can say is don't put pressure on her. And because of the comparison, it harms the player. The point is we need to help her rather than put any pressure on her," she added.