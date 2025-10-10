'Abhi Toh Joint Account Karvaya Hai Mummy Ne': Arshdeep Singh's Funny Confession During A Recent Interaction Goes Viral; Watch Video

Image: Arshdeep Singh/Oaktree Sports/YouTube/Instagram

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh recently appeared on the popular YouTube show Breakfast with Champions, hosted by Gaurav Kapur, in Season 9, Episode 2. Known for his calm composure on the field, Arshdeep showed his humorous and grounded side during the candid chat, sharing light-hearted stories from his personal life and cricketing journey.

During the conversation, Gaurav brought up a question that resonated with many, the emotional moment of receiving the first big paycheck, especially for someone from a humble background. He said, “I think it is very important for all of us when we come from humble backgrounds. So, the first time in your life when you received a big cheque, it’s the same for all of us, and I’m guessing it is for you too, that first thought is to do something for your parents. Have you ever thought what you’ll buy for them?”

Responding with his trademark wit, Arshdeep replied, “Abhi toh joint account karvaya hai mummy ne bina puche hi, toh abhi toh sab udhar hi ja raha hai,” leaving both Gaurav and the viewers in splits. His playful response perfectly captured the affection and humor typical of many Indian households, where mothers often take charge of managing their children’s finances with care and pride.

The episode gave fans a glimpse of Arshdeep beyond the cricket field: humble, family-oriented, and full of charm. His down-to-earth nature and relatable anecdotes once again endeared him to audiences, showing that despite his growing fame, the young pacer remains deeply connected to his roots.

'He Is The Samay Raina Of Cricket': Netizens React Hilariously As Arshdeep Singh's 'Sixty9ine' T-Shirt Goes Viral During A Recent Interview

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh found himself in the social media spotlight for more than just his on-field exploits after appearing on the YouTube show Breakfast with Champions hosted by Gaurav Kapur. In the episode (Season 9, Episode 2) he sported a T‑shirt bearing the text “Sixty9ine,” prompting a wave of reactions from fans online.

The shirt quickly went viral after clips and photos surfaced, with many netizens poking fun at the suggestive play on words. Fans reacted across the spectrum, from lighthearted jokes to playful teasing.

Some comments focused on the boldness of wearing such a design on a public platform, while others simply laughed and said it made the episode more entertaining. Despite the humor, no serious backlash or controversy seems to have arisen so far.