Hilarious! Arshdeep Singh Performs Pushups For Crowd Near Boundary Line During IND A vs AUS A 3rd Unofficial ODI; Video

Image: X

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh stole the show with his antics during the India A vs Australia A 3rd ODI at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Sunday, October 5. The left-arm quick kept the crowd entertained while fielding near the boundary, doing push-ups and showing off some dance moves during Australia's innings. A video of his fun-filled interaction with the fans has since gone viral on social media.

Arshdeep recently featured in the Asia Cup 2025, held in the UAE, where India lifted the trophy after a thrilling final win over Pakistan. He played two matches in the tournament against Oman in the group stage and Sri Lanka in the Super Four picking up three wickets across both games.

India A Clinch Series in a Nail-Biter

India A pulled off a thrilling 2-wicket win in the series decider against Australia A, chasing down a target of 317 in just 46 overs. Opener Prabhsimran Singh led the charge with a blistering 102 off 68 balls, while Shreyas Iyer and Riyan Parag chipped in with 62 runs each to guide the team home.

Despite a spirited effort from Australian spinners Tanveer Sangha and Todd Murphy who picked up four wickets apiece the visitors couldn’t prevent India A from clinching the victory.

Arshdeep, Harshit Shine with the Ball

Earlier, Australia A opted to bat first but were rocked early by India A’s pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, who shared six wickets between them. The visitors found themselves in deep trouble before skipper Scott Edwards played a captain’s knock, scoring a quickfire 89 off 75 balls.

Edwards shared a crucial 152-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Liam Scott, who contributed a power-packed 73 off 64 deliveries, including one four and six sixes. Spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly also made a notable contribution with a 64-run knock off 49 balls, laced with five fours and four sixes, helping Australia A post a competitive 316 before being bowled out in 49.1 overs.