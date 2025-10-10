Did Rohit Sharma Really Smash A Ball On His Own Lamborghini Car During Practice Session At Shivaji Park? Watch Video

Image: rushiii_12/X

Rohit Sharma, the Indian star batter, reportedly made headlines after allegedly damaging his own Lamborghini during a practice session at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park. The sensational incident, which quickly went viral on social media, has left fans stunned and sparked curiosity about the circumstances behind the mishap.

While preparing ahead of the Australia series in Shivaji Park, Rohit played a shot, and the ball went out of the ground. Some fans who were watching Rohit bat claimed that the ball smashed the star batter's car. In a video, a fan can be heard saying, "Khud ki gaadi ko fod diya.'

The incident has drawn reactions from fans. While some expressed concern for the luxury vehicle, others responded with disbelief, questioning how a high-end car could be involved in a training ground accident.

Rohit Sharma is well-known for his passion for luxury cars. He owns a Lamborghini Urus, which has often been highlighted in media coverage. His affinity for high-end automobiles makes any incident involving his vehicles a topic of interest among fans.

At present, no official confirmation from Rohit or his management has emerged. Fans and media alike are waiting for clarification to determine whether the report is accurate or merely a viral rumour.

If confirmed, this incident would mark a surprising and unusual episode in the life of one of India’s top cricketers. Until then, the story continues to generate buzz and intrigue across social media and sports circles.

'I Love Playing...': Rohit Sharma Reflects His Thoughts On Crucial Australia Series At An Event; Video

At the CEAT Cricket Awards show, Indian star player Rohit Sharma shared his admiration for playing against Australia, calling it one of the most exciting challenges in international cricket. Speaking ahead of India’s upcoming series against the Aussies, Rohit reflected on the unique intensity and thrill that such contests bring, both for players and fans.

"I love playing against Australia, love going there," Rohit said with a smile. "People in Australia love cricket a lot." His comments were met with applause, as they echoed the sentiments of countless fans who cherish the long-standing, high-quality cricketing rivalry between India and Australia.

Rohit’s remarks highlighted not only the on-field competition but also the cultural connection that cricket fosters between the two nations. Known for his calm demeanour and explosive batting, Rohit has played several memorable knocks against Australia across formats, both at home and on Australian soil. From his fluent centuries in Test matches to match-winning performances in white-ball cricket, his record against Australia remains among the best in the modern era.

As the Indian team prepares for yet another showdown with their arch-rivals, Rohit’s love for the occasion sets the tone. His experience, leadership, and flair will be vital, and fans across both countries will be eagerly awaiting another thrilling chapter in this celebrated cricket rivalry.