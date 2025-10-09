Who Is Shaarang Shringarpure? All You Need To Know About The Mimicry Artist Who Made Rohit Sharma Laugh With MS Dhoni Impression

Image: Shaarang Shringarpure/Instagram/BCCI/X

Shaarang Shringarpure's brilliant mimicry performance at the recent CEAT Cricket Awards has made him a star overnight. His imitation of MS Dhoni during the event impressed none other than Rohit Sharma, who was captured laughing and enjoying the act with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

Who is Shaarang Shringarpure?

Shaarang Shringarpure is a mimicry artist known to imitate cricket icons and commentators. His sharp observations, spot‑on voice modulations, and humorous delivery have made him a viral sensation on social media. Known for channelling personalities like MS Dhoni, Danny Morrison, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, and Navjot Singh Sidhu, he blends precision with comedic timing to bring these figures to life on stage and online.

Shaarang recently featured in the The Great Indian Kapil Show. Interestingly, beyond his public persona as a mimicry artist, there is a LinkedIn profile under his name listing a career as a hedge fund account manager

What's next for Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma, who had led India to the Champions Trophy 2025 victory, was recently sacked from the captaincy. A decision was made, keeping his age in mind, with the ICC ODI World Cup to be played only in the next 2 years.

The Hitman is set to return to the field after more than 6 months, after being included in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour. Shubman Gill, who is set to replace Rohit as India's ODI captain, will have big shoes to fill as the team prepares for the Australian challenges. The Men in Blue will face the Aussies in a three-match One-day series, followed by a five-match T20I series. The first ODI is set to be played on October 19.