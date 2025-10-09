IND W vs SA W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Weather Update: Rain Continues To Fall In Vizag, What Happens If The Match Gets Abandoned?

Image: BCCI Women/ Proteas Women/X

India are gearing up for a crucial third group-stage encounter in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 against South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9th. Having won both their opening matches, India will be aiming for a dominant performance to strengthen their position as favourites to win the title. However, weather conditions is currently causing major hurdle.

What happens if India Women vs South Africa Women match gets washed out

According to AccuWeather, there is a significant chance of rain during match hours, with a 49–58% likelihood between 4 pm and 6 pm. While a complete washout is not certain, rain delays and reduced overs are possible.

The toss, too, could be affected, as the city witnessed rainfall at around 3 pm just a day before the match, with similar conditions expected today.

With rains currently pouring, there is no update on when the match would start. However if the rain washes away the match there is no reserve day for group-stage fixtures in the Women’s World Cup. This means both India and South Africa will be awarded one point each.

India Women vs South Women head-to-head

These two sides have played against each other a lot recently and while South Africa have come close, it has been India who have gotten over the line in their last five games, but in a World Cup, a rejuvenated South Africa would look to turn it around.



India Women vs South Women squad updates

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, N. Shree Charani, Uma Chetri.

South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune.