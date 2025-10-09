 IND W vs SA W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Weather Update: Rain Continues To Fall In Vizag, What Happens If The Match Gets Abandoned?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND W vs SA W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Weather Update: Rain Continues To Fall In Vizag, What Happens If The Match Gets Abandoned?

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Weather Update: Rain Continues To Fall In Vizag, What Happens If The Match Gets Abandoned?

The toss, too, could be affected, as the city witnessed rainfall at around 3 pm just a day before the match, with similar conditions expected today.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI Women/ Proteas Women/X

India are gearing up for a crucial third group-stage encounter in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 against South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9th. Having won both their opening matches, India will be aiming for a dominant performance to strengthen their position as favourites to win the title. However, weather conditions is currently causing major hurdle.

What happens if India Women vs South Africa Women match gets washed out

According to AccuWeather, there is a significant chance of rain during match hours, with a 49–58% likelihood between 4 pm and 6 pm. While a complete washout is not certain, rain delays and reduced overs are possible.

The toss, too, could be affected, as the city witnessed rainfall at around 3 pm just a day before the match, with similar conditions expected today.

FPJ Shorts
Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Reflects On 20 Years Of Hard Work After Rapid Adoption, Netizens React, 'Good Things Take Time'
Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Reflects On 20 Years Of Hard Work After Rapid Adoption, Netizens React, 'Good Things Take Time'
After Gold’s Record-Breaking Run Above $4,000, Silver Now Eyes Historic USD 50 Breakout; Could Outshine Gold In 2025 Rally
After Gold’s Record-Breaking Run Above $4,000, Silver Now Eyes Historic USD 50 Breakout; Could Outshine Gold In 2025 Rally
"What Is this? You Can’t Discuss The Paper?" Delhi HC Raises Questions Over SSC’s Social Media Gag On Exam Paper Discussions
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Weather Update: Rain Continues To Fall In Vizag, What Happens If The Match Gets Abandoned?
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Weather Update: Rain Continues To Fall In Vizag, What Happens If The Match Gets Abandoned?

With rains currently pouring, there is no update on when the match would start. However if the rain washes away the match there is no reserve day for group-stage fixtures in the Women’s World Cup. This means both India and South Africa will be awarded one point each.

India Women vs South Women head-to-head

These two sides have played against each other a lot recently and while South Africa have come close, it has been India who have gotten over the line in their last five games, but in a World Cup, a rejuvenated South Africa would look to turn it around.

India Women vs South Women squad updates

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, N. Shree Charani, Uma Chetri.

South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Weather Update: Rain Continues To Fall In Vizag, What...

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Weather Update: Rain Continues To Fall In Vizag, What...

Who Is Shaarang Shringarpure? All You Need To Know About The Mimicry Artist Who Made Rohit Sharma...

Who Is Shaarang Shringarpure? All You Need To Know About The Mimicry Artist Who Made Rohit Sharma...

Carlos Alcaraz Swaps Tennis Racket For Golf Club On Well-Deserved Break In Spain; Video

Carlos Alcaraz Swaps Tennis Racket For Golf Club On Well-Deserved Break In Spain; Video

‘Sabzi Katne Bulaya Hoga’: Harshit Rana Trolled For Arriving Solo At Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi...

‘Sabzi Katne Bulaya Hoga’: Harshit Rana Trolled For Arriving Solo At Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi...

Rinku Singh Receives ₹5 Crore Ransom Threat From Dawood Ibrahim’s Gang: Report

Rinku Singh Receives ₹5 Crore Ransom Threat From Dawood Ibrahim’s Gang: Report