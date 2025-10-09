 Will Manchester United Get New Owners? Turki AlAlShikh’s Viral Tweet Fuels Takeover Rumours
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWill Manchester United Get New Owners? Turki AlAlShikh’s Viral Tweet Fuels Takeover Rumours

Will Manchester United Get New Owners? Turki AlAlShikh’s Viral Tweet Fuels Takeover Rumours

AlAlShikh is in discussions with Manchester United to organise a friendly match in Saudi Arabia as part of the Riyadh Season festivities. Reports suggest that United could earn around ₹105 crore (approximately £10 million) for a Saudi appearance this season.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Image: Manchester United/X

Turki AlAlShikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), has triggered widespread speculation about a potential change in Manchester United’s ownership after a post on his official X account hinted at advanced talks for the club’s sale to a new investor. In his post, Al AlShikh wrote, “Best news I’ve heard today is that Manchester United is in advanced talks to complete a sale to a new investor. I hope they are better than the previous owners.”

Will Manchester United have new owners?

As per Goal.com report, the timing of the post is significant, as Al AlShikh is in discussions with Manchester United to organise a friendly match in Saudi Arabia as part of the Riyadh Season festivities. Reports suggest that United could earn around ₹105 crore (approximately £10 million) for a Saudi appearance this season. The club has previously benefited from international tours, including matches in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong in June, which brought in about ₹84 crore (around £8 million). These opportunities could help compensate for the financial impact of missing out on European competitions for just the second time in 35 years.

Manchester United's chance to cover up fiancial losses

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared For Generalist And Specialist Posts; Mains Exam On October 29
NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared For Generalist And Specialist Posts; Mains Exam On October 29
Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Dies By Suicide After Leaping Off Bengaluru Court Building
Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Dies By Suicide After Leaping Off Bengaluru Court Building
Nostalgia! A Throwback Moment From 1999 Goes Viral When A Sheikh Kissed Wasim Akram After Pakistan's Victory Over India In Coca-Cola Cup Final; Video
Nostalgia! A Throwback Moment From 1999 Goes Viral When A Sheikh Kissed Wasim Akram After Pakistan's Victory Over India In Coca-Cola Cup Final; Video

The Riyadh Season 2025, will start on Friday and continuing until March, presenting Manchester United with three potential participation formats

Riyadh Season Cup: A three-day mini-tournament featuring Saudi clubs Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, and Al Hilal. United would earn around ₹52 crore per match (about £5 million) and receive an additional ₹105 crore (about £10 million) if they win the title.

Exhibition Match: A one-off game against a Saudi All-Stars team—like PSG’s 2023 match valued at roughly ₹52 crore (about £5 million).

Training Camp: A short camp in Riyadh ending with a friendly, probably against Al Nassr, also worth around ₹52 crore.

All proposed arrangements cover travel and accommodation expenses, and the projected revenue far surpasses the ₹10.5 crore (around £1 million) Manchester United earned during their 2008 visit to Saudi Arabia.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nostalgia! A Throwback Moment From 1999 Goes Viral When A Sheikh Kissed Wasim Akram After Pakistan's...

Nostalgia! A Throwback Moment From 1999 Goes Viral When A Sheikh Kissed Wasim Akram After Pakistan's...

Will Manchester United Get New Owners? Turki AlAlShikh’s Viral Tweet Fuels Takeover Rumours

Will Manchester United Get New Owners? Turki AlAlShikh’s Viral Tweet Fuels Takeover Rumours

Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay Dravid To captain Karnataka In Vinoo Mankad Trophy As Karun Nair Returns...

Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay Dravid To captain Karnataka In Vinoo Mankad Trophy As Karun Nair Returns...

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Weather Update: Rain Delays Start In Vizag, What Happens...

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Weather Update: Rain Delays Start In Vizag, What Happens...

Who Is Shaarang Shringarpure? All You Need To Know About The Mimicry Artist Who Made Rohit Sharma...

Who Is Shaarang Shringarpure? All You Need To Know About The Mimicry Artist Who Made Rohit Sharma...