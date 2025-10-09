Image: Manchester United/X

Turki AlAlShikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), has triggered widespread speculation about a potential change in Manchester United’s ownership after a post on his official X account hinted at advanced talks for the club’s sale to a new investor. In his post, Al AlShikh wrote, “Best news I’ve heard today is that Manchester United is in advanced talks to complete a sale to a new investor. I hope they are better than the previous owners.”

Will Manchester United have new owners?

As per Goal.com report, the timing of the post is significant, as Al AlShikh is in discussions with Manchester United to organise a friendly match in Saudi Arabia as part of the Riyadh Season festivities. Reports suggest that United could earn around ₹105 crore (approximately £10 million) for a Saudi appearance this season. The club has previously benefited from international tours, including matches in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong in June, which brought in about ₹84 crore (around £8 million). These opportunities could help compensate for the financial impact of missing out on European competitions for just the second time in 35 years.

Manchester United's chance to cover up fiancial losses

The Riyadh Season 2025, will start on Friday and continuing until March, presenting Manchester United with three potential participation formats

Riyadh Season Cup: A three-day mini-tournament featuring Saudi clubs Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, and Al Hilal. United would earn around ₹52 crore per match (about £5 million) and receive an additional ₹105 crore (about £10 million) if they win the title.

Exhibition Match: A one-off game against a Saudi All-Stars team—like PSG’s 2023 match valued at roughly ₹52 crore (about £5 million).

Training Camp: A short camp in Riyadh ending with a friendly, probably against Al Nassr, also worth around ₹52 crore.

All proposed arrangements cover travel and accommodation expenses, and the projected revenue far surpasses the ₹10.5 crore (around £1 million) Manchester United earned during their 2008 visit to Saudi Arabia.