'I'm Worth More Than...': Andrew Flintoff Steps Down As Northern Superchargers' Head Coach Over Pay Dispute; Video

 'I'm Worth More Than...': Andrew Flintoff Steps Down As Northern Superchargers' Head Coach Over Pay Dispute
Under Flintoff, the team had shown measurable improvement, and his departure marks the end of a promising coaching chapter for the Northern Superchargers. The franchise now faces the challenge of maintaining momentum while identifying a coach who can continue to build on his work.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Image: Andrew Flintoff/X/Instagram

England cricket legend Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has resigned from his role as head coach of the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred following a breakdown in contract negotiations with the franchise’s new owners, the Sun Group. Flintoff revealed that the offer he received undervalued his contribution, describing it as “just over a quarter” of what other head coaches earn.

Flintoff, who led the Superchargers for two seasons, expressed his frustration on the Beard Before Wicket podcast, saying he felt uninspired to accept terms he considered unfair. Despite the progress the team made under his leadership, including reaching the Eliminator and finishing third in his second season, the financial terms offered by the new owners failed to meet his expectations.

"Unfortunately I'm not going to do it, which is sad. I genuinely don't do it for the money, although it's nice, but I think I'm worth more than just over a quarter of the (salary of) other head coaches. The money was one thing so I'm not quite sure they wanted me anyway, but then also you want to feel valued. I said, 'this isn't going to work for me' and they weren't going to move on it. The past two years I felt we were building something really nice and I'd have loved to see it through," said Flintoff.

The Northern Superchargers were acquired by the Sun Group earlier in 2025 from Yorkshire County Cricket Club as part of a larger investment in The Hundred.

Andrew Flintoff: A trailblazer

Flintoff will continue in his role as head coach of the England Lions development team. His resignation leaves the Superchargers searching for a successor, and fans and cricket insiders will be watching closely to see how the franchise navigates the transition under its new ownership.

