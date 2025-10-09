 Nonkululeko Mlaba Gives Harleen Deol A Cheeky 'Bye-Bye' Sendoff During IND W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

In a thrilling moment during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba delivered a spectacular ball to dismiss Indian batter Harleen Deol. Mlaba’s precise spin deceived Deol, resulting in a clean bowled dismissal that left the crowd buzzing.

Adding a touch of flair, Mlaba playfully waved a ‘bye-bye’ to Deol as she walked back to the pavilion, a gesture that quickly became a talking point on social media and among commentators. At the time of Deol’s dismissal, India was navigating a challenging innings, with the score at 83/2.

Mlaba’s performance was instrumental for South Africa, showcasing her control and clever bowling tactics. Her wicket of Deol highlighted the competitive intensity of the Women’s World Cup and emphasized the impact of individual brilliance in shaping the match.

The dismissal of a key Indian batter like Deol by Mlaba reinforced South Africa’s dominance in the bowling department, leaving India to rebuild its innings under pressure. Moments like these continue to add excitement and unpredictability to the Women’s World Cup, capturing fans’ imagination worldwide.

South African Batter Tazmin Brits Marks Century With Unique 'Bow & Arrow' Celebration During NZ W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

South African batter Tazmin Brits lit up the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 with a commanding century against New Zealand, celebrating her milestone with a trademark 'bow and arrow' gesture that has become synonymous with her powerful presence at the crease.

Playing in Indore, Brits reached her hundred in style, crafting a brilliant 101 off just 89 deliveries. Her innings was laced with 15 boundaries and a towering six, anchoring South Africa's innings and giving her side the momentum in a crucial World Cup clash.

The defining moment came as she nudged a single to bring up her century. With emotion evident on her face, Brits turned to her teammates, drew an invisible bow, and let an imaginary arrow fly, a celebration that fans have come to associate with her fearless spirit and steely focus.

Her aggressive yet composed knock set the tone for South Africa’s batting effort and frustrated a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack. The celebration not only marked a personal milestone for Brits but also symbolized her readiness to lead from the front in high-pressure contests.

The ‘bow and arrow’ has become more than a celebration, it’s a statement of intent. And in a high-stakes tournament like the World Cup, Tazmin Brits once again showed she’s right on target.

