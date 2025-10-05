 IND W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Avoid Handshakes With Pakistani Players After Phenomenal 88-Run Win; Video 
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

The India Women’s cricket team continued their dominance over Pakistan with a commanding 88-run victory in their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, post-match celebrations were marked by a controversial moment as Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates notably avoided shaking hands with the Pakistani players.

India had posted 247 all out in 50 overs, with Richa Ghosh scoring 35 and Jemimah Rodrigues contributing 32. Pakistan’s bowlers fought hard, with Diana Baig taking 4 wickets and Fatima Sana and Sadiq Iqbal picking up 2 wickets each, but India’s middle-order efforts ensured a competitive total.

Chasing 248, Pakistan struggled to build partnerships despite a valiant 81 from Sidra Amin. Regular wickets, including 3 each from Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma, derailed their chase, and Pakistan were bowled out for 159 in 43 overs. The comprehensive win underscored India’s superior performance across all departments.

Despite the emphatic victory, the post-match scene caught eyes worldwide. During the customary handshake ceremony, the Indian players walked past the Pakistan team, with no formal exchanges of gestures of sportsmanship.

This incident follows a similar occurrence in the men’s India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, where handshake protocols were also skipped. While emotions run high in arch-rival matches, the decision to avoid handshakes added another layer of debate to an already charged encounter.

On the field, Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership and composure stood out, guiding the team through a disciplined performance with both bat and ball. Yet off the field, the viral video of the avoided handshakes reminded fans of the intense emotions and historical context that continue to define India-Pakistan cricket clashes.

