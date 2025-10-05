Raoul Hyman Of Goa Aces JA Racing Shines As Round 3 Concludes In Coimbatore

Indian Racing Festival. |

The third round of the Indian Racing Festival powered by JK Tyre, fueled by Nayara, performance by Mobil1, culminated at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, where scorching heat proved no obstacle as drivers sweated it out to make their liveries shine before a charged crowd of motorsport enthusiasts. Speed met glory in a weekend that delivered jaw-dropping twists and turns across the Indian Racing League, Formula 4 Indian Championship, JK Tyre National Racing Championship featuring Formula LGB4, showcasing the thrill and intensity that define the IRF season.

Indian Racing League

Goa Aces JA Racing’s Raoul Hyman Dominates to Clinch Second Win of the Season.

On Day 2, all eyes were on the Indian Racing League’s Driver B race, where top talent and international experience combined to deliver another high-octane showdown. Team Owner of Speed Demons Delhi, Arjun Kapoor, was present trackside as Raoul Hyman, the Goa Aces JA Racing driver from the United Kingdom turned in a masterful performance, clocking 26:46.480 for his second victory of the season. Teasing his car through the 16 corners of the track with precision and control, the 29-year-old showcased his trademark composure and experience to fend off Shahan Ali Mohsin of Speed Demons Delhi, who finished six seconds behind. Ruhaan Alva of Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru completed the podium in third after a strong drive from fourth on the grid.

Provisional Results (IRL Driver B Race):

Raoul Hyman (Goa Aces JA Racing) - 26:46.480

Shahan Ali Mohsin (Speed Demons Delhi) - 26:52.937

Ruhaan Alva (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru) - 26:57.632

Formula 4 Indian Championship

The FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship delivered a thrilling Day 2 at Kari Motor Speedway, with Shane Chandaria, Itsuki Sato, and Ishaan Madesh emerging as standout performers across three fiercely contested races. Kenyan prodigy Chandaria of Chennai Turbo Riders opened the day with a commanding lights-to-flag victory in Race 2 — his second win of the season — ahead of Luviwe Sambudla (Goa Aces JA Racing) and Sato (Ahmedabad Apex Racers). In Race 3, Japanese ace Sato struck back, seizing victory in dramatic fashion after Chandaria and Sachel Rotge (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru) made contact on the final lap. Sambudla again finished second, with Madesh (Kolkata Royal Tigers) taking third. The day concluded with Madesh powering to a brilliant win in Race 4, charging from fourth on the grid to overtake Saishiva Sankaran (Speed Demons Delhi) and Chandaria to claim his second win of the season, capping off an action-packed weekend of Formula 4 racing in Coimbatore.

Provisional Results - Formula 4 Indian Championship:

Race 2:

Shane Chandaria (Chennai Turbo Riders) – 26:50.864

Luviwe Sambudla (Goa Aces JA Racing) – 27:01.307

Itsuki Sato (Ahmedabad Apex Racers) – 27:03.824

Race 3:

Itsuki Sato (Ahmedabad Apex Racers) – 26:16.084

Luviwe Sambudla (Goa Aces JA Racing) – 26:16.609

Ishaan Madesh (Kolkata Royal Tigers) – 26:17.408

Race 4:

Ishaan Madesh (Kolkata Royal Tigers) – 27:13.558

Saishiva Sankaran (Speed Demons Delhi) – 27:19.160

Shane Chandaria (Chennai Turbo Riders) – 27:20.542

Round 2 of the 28th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship featuring Formula LGB4

Bengaluru’s Dhruvh Goswami of MSport claimed his first win of the weekend in Race 3 of the Formula LGB4 category, following back-to-back second-place finishes on Day 1. Starting from pole, Goswami delivered a measured performance to hold off a fierce challenge from Dark Don Racing’s Diljith T S, who stayed within striking distance for most of the race before Goswami pulled clear on the ninth lap. Mehul Agarwal of Dark Don Racing, winner of the previous two races, secured third rounding off another strong result for the team. In Race 4, it was Agarwal who returned to the top step, recording his third win and fourth podium finish of the weekend. Starting eighth on the reverse grid, the driver from Kolkata established control early, with teammate and championship leader Diljith finishing second and Bengaluru’s Goswami holding on for third.

Provisional Results - JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship featuring Formula LGB4

Race 3:

Dhruvh Goswami (MSport) – 22:04.600

Diljith T S (Dark Don Racing) – 22:05.629

Mehul Agarwal (Dark Don Racing) – 22:06.172

Race 4:

Mehul Agarwal (Dark Don Racing) - 29:46.499

Diljith T S (Dark Don Racing) - 29:50.824

Dhruvh Goswami (MSport) - 29:50.966

With Round 3 drawing to an electrifying end, focus now shifts to the upcoming rounds, where drivers will take on the new Goa Oceanfront Street Circuit promising high-speed action that will test skill and strategy. The festival will then wrap up with a spectacular finale on the Mumbai Street Circuit, set to be a thrilling night race that will bring the curtain down on what has been a season of intense competition, remarkable performances, and growing momentum for motorsport in India.