India A Clinch Series Win Over Australia A In Thrilling Finale At Kanpur’s Green Park

Kanpur: India A emerged victorious over Australia A in the final match of the three-game One-Day series at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, marking a thrilling conclusion to the event. The stadium, returning to host high-profile matches after eight years, was packed with over 20,000 fans, creating an electric atmosphere.

The final saw India A’s bowlers dominate, with Arshdeep Singh delivering a standout performance, restricting Australia A’s scoring and picking crucial wickets at key moments. His energetic celebration, including a lively bhangra near the boundary, electrified the crowd and epitomized the team’s spirited performance. The historic Green Park Stadium in Kanpur once again came alive with cricketing enthusiasm as it hosted the India-Australia A One-Day Series after an eight-year gap.

Despite the matches being between unofficial teams, local fans turned up in massive numbers, creating a festive atmosphere reminiscent of international fixtures.

According to Tournament Director Dr. Sanjay Kapoor, a total of 13,227 tickets were sold across the three matches, generating ₹33.66 lakh in revenue for the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). The final match alone witnessed the sale of 6,241 tickets, contributing ₹16.63 lakh to UPCA’s earnings.