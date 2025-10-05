Sharveya Samant & Ananya Chande Shine In 5-Star TSTTA District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament

MUMBAI: Collegian Sharveya Samant proved the seeding committee wrong by placing him in the qualifying rounds as he went on to captured both the men’s as well as boys under-19 singles titles in the 5-Star TSTTA District ranking table tennis tournament, organised by Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana at their table tennis hall yesterday. While the women’s singles final proved to be a ding dong battle before the Khar Gymkhana girl and top seed Ananya Chande came out winner over her clubmate Samapada Bhiwandkar in a thrilling women singles final which went all the distance (4-11, 11-4,8-11,11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5).

Having being made to go through the qualifying matches, he showed in ample measures that he was cut above the rest. He first knocked-out topseed Arnav Kshirsagar in the boys under 19 singles thriller (11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-1, 11-3) and latter outplayed out men’s top seed, Arnavar Karnavar in straight games (11-3. 11-7. 11-7, 11-2).

Ealier among the qualifiers led by Shivam Srivastav cornered limelight as they put out four major seeds to storm into the main draw of the men’s singles. Shivam knocked out fifth seed Yash Dalvi in an action- packed five game thriller 12-14, 11-9. 11-7,8-11, 11-4. Joining Shivam in the main draw were Santosh Kolapte, who beat off-colour third seed Nilesh Yedage 15-13, 7-11.11-9, 11-7 and Sharveya Samant, who made short work of sixth seed Kanishk Bothra 11-9, 11-3, 11-5.

While top seeded Arnav Kshirsagar who sailed past his namesake Arnav Borkar 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 without much ado, but for second seed Ayush Sonawane , who had to bring out his best while prevailing over Yuvraj Yadav 10-12, 13-11, 7-11, 11-9. 11-6, 13-11 to sail into quarters.

Results of the finals:

MEN’s Singles: Sharveya Samant bt Arnavar Karnavar –( 4-0): 11-3. 11-7. 11-7, 11-2.

Women’s singles: (1)- Aanaya Chande bt (2)- Sampada Bhiwandkar(4-3): 4-11, 11-4,8-11,11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5.

BOYS U-19 singles:- Sharveya Samant bt (1)-Arnav Kshirsagar- (4-2):11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-3.

Boys U-17 singles: Akansh Sahoo bt Ahan Gosar (3-1): 0-11,14-12, 11-9, 11-5.

Boys U-15 singles: (2)- Ahan Gosar bt (1)-Zihan Beddingwalla (3-0):11-7, 11-5, 11-5.

Boys U-13 singles: Ayaan Athar bt Swaraj Redkar (3-1)-8-11, 11-8,11-9, 11-4.

Girls U-17 singles : Myraa Sangelkar bt Trissa Ludbe (3-0): 11-1, 11-7, 11-8.